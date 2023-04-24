Home » This Tuesday the first contests of the Vallenato Festival begin
News

This Tuesday the first contests of the Vallenato Festival begin

by admin
This Tuesday the first contests of the Vallenato Festival begin

The Vallenato Festival arrived and with it the different parades and contests that characterize a celebration that turns 56 years old.

Therefore, so that you do not miss the start of the activities that comprise the Vallenato Legend FestivalEL PILÓN brings you the official programming of the first contests that will be done this Tuesday April 25.

This Tuesday begins the first round of contests Children’s Accordion, Minor Accordion and Youth Accordionwhere the participants will interpret the airs of paseo and merengue, at the La Pedregosa Recreational Center, from 8:00 am

On the other hand, at the same time in Los Algarrobillos Park, the contest of amateur accordion. The contestants will also perform songs in the airs of paseo and merengue.

It may interest you: When does the Vallenato Festival 2023 officially start?

See also  Covid in Fvg: 56 new infections, no deaths

You may also like

To relieve stress, you need… a sunset –...

Lääne Elu newspaper on Tuesday, April 25

Juan Guaidó would have “invited himself” to the...

“The state of health of sports practice in...

They report an earthquake of magnitude 7.1 in...

A new Futuro green — Ambiente plate was...

New contingent of workers to Canada leaves –...

What about the pedestrian bridges in Cali?

Smart working, here is the report of the...

Prisoners carry out cleaning tasks prior to the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy