This Tuesday the first contests of the Vallenato Festival begin

The Vallenato Festival arrived and with it the different parades and contests that characterize a celebration that turns 56 years old.

Therefore, so that you do not miss the start of the activities that comprise the Vallenato Legend FestivalEL PILÓN brings you the official programming of the first contests that will be done this Tuesday April 25.

This Tuesday begins the first round of contests Children’s Accordion, Minor Accordion and Youth Accordionwhere the participants will interpret the airs of paseo and merengue, at the La Pedregosa Recreational Center, from 8:00 am

On the other hand, at the same time in Los Algarrobillos Park, the contest of amateur accordion. The contestants will also perform songs in the airs of paseo and merengue.

