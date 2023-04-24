Sunday 23 April 2023

IN MONTEROTONDO SCALO

WE WILL NOT BE PRESENT!

For the umpteenth time we find ourselves again forced to not be able to support our beloved SS NOLA 1925.

Aware of the delicate situation in which we find ourselves, we firmly and decisively reiterate that we continue not to submit to any type of limitation for any reason.

We acknowledge that in the match in question the away sector may contain a limited number of supporters and this goes against our principles and ideals.

We reaffirm with our heads held high,

OR ALL OR NO ONE.

NOLA

NOT APPROVED