Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, July 21. The “Economic Information Daily” published an article on July 21, “This year’s consumer expo will help promote consumption recovery and release potential.” The article said that the 2022 China International Consumer Goods Expo (referred to as “Consumer Expo”) will be held in Haikou, Hainan Province from July 25 to 30. At the press conference of the State Council Information Office held on July 20, Vice Minister of Commerce Sheng Qiuping said that at present, my country’s consumer market is showing a recovery trend, the characteristics of strong consumption resilience and sufficient potential have not changed, and consumption development has been improving for a long time. The fundamentals of consumption have not changed, and the general trend of consumption improvement and upgrading has not changed. In this context, in accordance with the central government’s clear requirements of “the epidemic must be prevented, the economy must be stabilized, and the development must be safe”, efficient coordination of epidemic prevention and control and preparations for the Consumer Fair will better promote consumption recovery and release potential.

According to reports, this year’s Consumer Expo is divided into two exhibition areas, international and domestic, with a total area of ​​100,000 square meters, an increase of 25% over the first one. It is expected to continue to be the largest boutique exhibition in the Asia-Pacific region.

Among them, the international exhibition area is 80,000 square meters, accounting for 80% of the exhibition area. There are more than 1,600 brands from 61 countries and regions participating in the exhibition. France will be the guest country of honor at this year’s Consumer Expo.

The domestic exhibition area is 20,000 square meters, including the provincial (regional, municipal) exhibition area of ​​15,000 square meters. 31 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities) and Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps all participated in the exhibition. Up to now, more than 1,200 brands have participated in the exhibition, and a new 5,000-square-meter domestic product boutique hall has been set up to display domestic consumer products and time-honored brands.

“The number of participating brands has increased significantly. It is expected that more than 600 global new products will debut, and many consumer products will be displayed in a concentrated manner, which will effectively optimize consumption supply, smooth consumption channels, boost consumer confidence, and enhance consumption vitality.” Sheng Qiuping said.

Ni Qiang, Deputy Governor of Hainan Provincial People’s Government and Director of the Provincial Free Trade Port Working Committee Office, further introduced that compared with the first Consumer Expo last year, this Consumer Expo has three characteristics: First, it focuses on more consumer products and brings together More global leading brands in subdivided industries; secondly, focusing on the debut of new products, more than 200 brands will release new products at this Consumer Expo; thirdly, focusing on exhibition and sales matching, combining the characteristics of exhibitors, focusing on inviting domestic Foreign well-known commercial and trade enterprises, tax-free business enterprises, and cross-border e-commerce enterprises will participate in the procurement transactions. It is expected that there will be more than 40,000 buyers and professional visitors.

It is worth mentioning that RCEP members have high enthusiasm for participating in the conference. The total exhibition area of ​​Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and other countries exceeds 5,000 square meters, an increase of nearly 20% compared with the first session. Xu Xingfeng, director of the Department of Market Operation and Consumption Promotion of the Ministry of Commerce, said that after the implementation of RCEP, more than 90% of products in the region will gradually achieve zero tariffs, and the prices of related imported consumer goods will be more favorable.

As for how to play the role of the Consumer Expo as a platform and expand the import of high-quality consumer goods, Xu Xingfeng introduced that he will make efforts from three aspects: First, continue to focus on high-quality products, global well-known brands and enterprises will gather at the Consumer Expo, connect domestic high-quality buyers, and serve international consumption. It is convenient for high-quality products to enter the Chinese market; the second is an innovative form. The Consumer Expo will flexibly use live broadcasts to bring goods, Internet celebrity exploration halls, etc., to give full play to the advantages of online and offline linkages, so that more products can enter the homes of ordinary people; the third is to amplify the effect, Guide more exhibitors to rely on the policy advantages of Hainan Free Trade Port to set up regional headquarters, open the first brand store, and radiate the domestic market, so as to expand the import of high-quality consumer goods and better meet the needs of the people for a better life.

Sheng Qiuping said that this year’s Consumer Expo provides opportunities for companies from all over the world to share the Chinese market, and also creates business opportunities for Chinese and other countries’ consumer products to be sold to the world, which is conducive to connecting domestic and international markets and promoting the efficient allocation of resources such as goods and services. , better service and build a new development pattern.

“We will strive to build this Expo into an important platform for countries to expand trade, strengthen cooperation and promote development, and sincerely welcome enterprises from all over the world to ride on the express train of China‘s development, share the opportunities of the Chinese market, and provide new growth impetus for the recovery of the global economy. “Sheng Qiuping said. (Reporter Wang Wenbo reports in Beijing)











