The output of early rice in my country this year is 28.12 million tons (new data and new highlights)

Continue to raise the minimum purchase price of rice and increase incentives for large grain-producing counties

On August 26, the National Bureau of Statistics released data. According to the results of a sampling survey of early rice harvesting in 10 provinces (autonomous regions), the total output of early rice in my country this year was 28.123 million tons (56.25 billion catties), an increase of 106,000 tons (210 million kilograms) over 2021. kg), an increase of 0.4%.

“Under the situation of the spread of the global epidemic and the complex and severe international environment, my country’s bumper summer grain harvest and stable early rice production have laid a good foundation for a bumper grain harvest throughout the year, and provided solid support for stabilizing the macroeconomic market and maintaining economic operation within a reasonable range.” The main person in charge of the Rural Department of the National Bureau of Statistics introduced.

Since the beginning of this year, the state has continued to raise the minimum purchase price of rice, increased incentives for large grain-producing counties, increased capital investment, and took various measures to stabilize double-cropping rice production. All localities have consolidated their responsibility for grain production, implemented policies such as national rice subsidies, one-off subsidies for farmers who actually grow grains, and subsidies for the purchase of agricultural machinery, and introduced relevant supporting measures. Zhejiang has established a linkage adjustment mechanism for the cost of planting grains and subsidies for planting grains, implemented full cost insurance for rice in the whole region, and implemented full coverage of purchase orders for early rice; Hubei actively guided the expansion of double-cropping rice in suitable areas to fully tap the potential of the area; Guangdong introduced the expansion of planting Double-cropping rice reward and subsidy policy, promote village-enterprise-town-enterprise cooperation, and carry out replanting and replanting of abandoned arable land.

A series of policies and measures have further guaranteed farmers’ income from growing grains and fully mobilized farmers’ enthusiasm for planting early rice. This year, early rice has basically been sown at the right time. The national sown area is 71.326 million mu, an increase of 315,000 mu or 0.4% over 2021. Among them, the sown areas in Zhejiang, Hubei and Guangdong increased by 166,000 mu, 92,000 mu and 85,000 mu respectively, and the sown area increased steadily.

(Editor in charge: Wang Qingyu)