Those areas of Lahore where authorities conduct ‘photo shoot’ after rain

During the rainy season in Punjab, the administration of the city of Lahore seems to be particularly active.

The administration of the provincial capital has identified 16 such areas in the city, where water logging is a regular occurrence after rain.

The water from monsoon rains often seeps into houses from roads, streets and neighborhoods.

Monsoon rains are continuing in Lahore including Punjab these days.

On Wednesday, according to the Lahore Commissioner, the rain had broken the 30-year record and due to 291 mm of rain, water accumulated in many places in the city and the administration appeared to be active as usual.

There are many areas including Lakshmi Chowk where every Chief Minister and other officials must visit in the presence of the media after the rain.

Water accumulates in these areas for decades and is tried to be removed within a few hours by temporary management i.e. water pumps.

In the lowlands during 2008, the then Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif arrived wearing long shoes and received media coverage, which now seems to be debated in public circles.

Usman Buzdar, the Chief Minister who succeeded him, also adopted the same method of visiting the low-lying areas including Lakshmi Chowk after the rains.

Then Parvez Elahi and now caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi also seem to be active in the same way.

On behalf of the administration, Lakshmi Chowk, Shadman, Mazing Chongi, Nishtar Park, Gaddafi Stadium, Walton Road, Defense Mor, Salampura, Ferozepur Road, Kalma Chowk, Gulshan Ravi, Tammanabad, Sabzazar, China Scheme and other areas have been cleared. The area has been declared.

At several places including Lakshmi Chowk, the water drainage system has improved to some extent, but water logging is still common.

According to the administration, drainage of water is also affected by housing societies and haphazard constructions in the city, but no effective plan has come out yet to improve the sewerage system of the entire city.

WASA issues an alert every time before the monsoon rains, but no one has taken practical steps towards a permanent solution so far.

