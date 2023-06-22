Those who sacrificed their lives for our country are our benefactors, Khawaja Asif

The central leader of Muslim League (N) and Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has said that the Supreme Court bench has broken down on the petition regarding the trial in the military courts, the results will be revealed today or tomorrow, those who sacrificed their lives for our country. Our benefactors.

Web Desk: The Federal Minister of Defense, while addressing the National Assembly session, said that the results of the trial about the military courts will be revealed today or tomorrow because the nine-member bench created for this case was broken.

Addressing the meeting, the PML-N leader said that the issue of trial of civilians in military courts has been taken to the Supreme Court. During the previous regime, 24 to 25 people were sentenced by military courts. Those who sacrificed their lives for our country are our benefactors. Those who have raised this issue have political interests.

Viz Defense said that everyone saw how the signs of the martyrs were treated, don’t put the honor and dignity of the country at stake for political purposes.

Leader of PML-N further said on this occasion that those who are sacrificing their lives for our country are our benefactors, the message should be sent from this house that we will not compromise on our dignity.

