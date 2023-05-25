Thoughtful, artistic, highly ornamental, Hubei’s works shine at the China Film Huabiao Awards

□Rong Yu, Jimu News Reporter of Chutian Metropolis Daily

On the road of China‘s film industry, Hubei, the “big box office province”, has been accelerating and achieving remarkable results.

On the evening of May 23, the 18th and 19th China Film Huabiao Awards jointly issued transcripts, and awarded the Huabiao Award, which represents the highest honor of Chinese film, to a group of outstanding films and outstanding filmmakers. Among them, many “made in Hubei” and films with distinctive Hubei elements were on the list, witnessing the hard work and outstanding achievements of Hubei’s film industry in the past four years.

1

The latest achievements of Hubei film creation

China Film Huabiao Award is a Chinese film government award, representing the highest honor of Chinese film, organized by the National Film Administration and organizing the selection and awards. The selection of the Huabiao Award aims to encourage film workers to better follow the direction of “serving the people and serving socialism” and the policy of “letting a hundred flowers bloom and a hundred schools of thought contend” to create films that combine ideology, artistry and appreciation, with social benefits and Excellent works with unified economic benefits, strong appeal and loved by the people.

At 9 o’clock in the evening on May 23, when the results of the 18th and 19th China Film Huabiao Awards were all announced, Jimu journalists saw a number of Hubei filmmakers excitedly “reporting the good news” in the circle of friends. Hubei works are proud to shine on the stage of Huabiao Awards.

The films “Gutian Bugle” and “Musician” produced by Hubei Changjiang Film Group won the Outstanding Feature Film Award at the 18th Huabiao Awards; the film “Through the Cold Winter Embrace” was co-produced by the Propaganda Department of the Hubei Provincial Party Committee of the Communist Party of China and shot in Hubei. You” and “Hello, Li Huanying” won the Outstanding Feature Film Award at the 19th Huabiao Awards; the film “Life Events”, co-produced by the Propaganda Department of the Hubei Provincial Party Committee of the Communist Party of China, participated in the production by Wuhan Film and Television Company, and performed in Wuhan dialect, won the tenth prize. The Ninth Huabiao Award for Outstanding Youth Film Creation Award; the animation film “Nezha: The Devil Boy Comes into the World“, which won the 18th Huabiao Award for Outstanding Feature Film, some of the wonderful scenes in the film were produced by an animation company from Wuhan Optics Valley…

In addition, the film “Chinese Doctor” also produced by Hubei Changjiang Film Group, the film “My Father Jiao Yulu” produced by Mingde Wanguo Hubei Film Company and Hubei Changjiang Film Group, and the film “My Father Jiao Yulu” produced by Hubei Matt Film Company “Love Myth” was shortlisted for the 19th Huabiao Award for Outstanding Feature Film. Although the main creators of these films failed to stand on the podium in the end, it is a great affirmation to be nominated for the highest honor of Chinese films.

Judging from these film works that have won the Huabiao Award, they all take into account the depth of thought, artistic height and appreciation value in their creation. Breakthrough innovation. The Hubei elements in these works concentratedly show the latest achievements of Hubei film creation in recent years.

2

Tell the story of China and the story of Hubei with your heart

According to the Hubei Provincial Film Bureau, the major revolutionary historical film “Gutian Bugle” is a gift film celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of New China. The film was co-produced by the Propaganda Department of the Hubei Provincial Party Committee of the Communist Party of China, the Propaganda Department of the Fujian Provincial Party Committee and other units, and was jointly produced by Hubei Changjiang Film Group, Fujian Film Studio, Bayi Film Studio and other units.

From the perspective of a Red Army trumpeter, the film tells the little-known historical story of the Fourth Red Army’s breakout from Jinggang Mountains and its arrival in western Fujian. The film is directed by the famous director Chen Li, starring Wang Renjun, Wang Zhifei, Sun Weimin, Li Youbin and other actors.

The film “Musician”, which won the Huabiao Award for Outstanding Feature Film together with “Gutian Bugle”, is the first co-production between China and Kazakhstan. The film group jointly produced Beijing Shining Films and Kazakhstan National Film Group. The film is adapted from a little-known experience of Chinese musician Xian Xinghai in Kazakhstan. The famous actor Hu Jun plays Xian Xinghai in the film.

According to the relevant person in charge of Hubei Changjiang Film Group, “Gutian Bugle” and “Musician” have been shortlisted for important film awards many times after their release. “Gutian Bugle” also won the 15th National Spiritual Civilization Construction “Five One Project” Award prize. After “Chinese Doctor” was released in 2021, it won a high box office of 1.328 billion yuan while gaining a good reputation. “In recent years, Hubei Changjiang Film Group has focused on the creation and production of realistic themes, revolutionary historical themes, and patriotic themes, and has worked hard to tell Chinese stories and Hubei stories well.”

3

Yield, quality, and box office all fly together

“Hug You Through the Cold Winter”, which won the Outstanding Feature Film Award at the 19th China Film Huabiao Awards, was co-produced by the Propaganda Department of the Hubei Provincial Party Committee of the Communist Party of China, and jointly produced by China Film Co., Ltd. and Hubei Changjiang Huasheng Film and Television Company. The film is directed by the famous female director Xue Xiaolu, starring Huang Bo and Jia Ling. The film uses vivid and three-dimensional images of small characters to take the audience to relive the strength and kindness of the enthusiastic citizens in that cold winter.

The relevant person in charge of Hubei Changjiang Huasheng Film and Television Co., Ltd. said, “Based on Hubei, constantly transforming local culture into film and television, and telling Hubei stories well” is his creative direction. “In recent years, Changjiang Huasheng has always insisted on creating and promoting the main theme, Positive film and television works, and the movie “A Good Man in One City” currently being planned is based on the Yangtze River Rescue Volunteer Team, telling the story of team members from all walks of life who volunteer to guard the two rivers and four banks of Wuhan.”

Reflect the new atmosphere of the times, praise the new creations of the people through films, display the stories, faces and images of Hubei on the big screen, and present to the audience a masterpiece of Chinese film that is deeply thoughtful, artistic and loved by the audience——Chinese Film On the report card of recent years, Hubei works continue to shine.

According to He Wenzheng, Director of the Propaganda and Film Division of the Hubei Provincial Party Committee, in recent years, our province has continued to create a benign ecology of film and television production. In addition to working hard on the main theme films, it has also increased support, introduced high-quality commercial films, and created good films. Creation and investment environment.

In recent years, Hubei Film has not only produced a high output, but also deeply participated in the shooting, production, publicity and distribution of dozens of films. It has also achieved a double harvest at the box office and word of mouth. “, “Embracing You Through the Cold Winter” and other high-quality films with Hubei’s “brand” have been released one after another, adding a “Hubei flavor” to the Chinese screens, and also cultivating a new force for Hubei’s film industry.