Pakistani oil and gas field hit by terrorist attack

Xinhua News Agency, Islamabad, May 23 (Reporter Jiang Chao) Pakistani police said that an oil and gas field in Khyber Pushtun Province in northern Brazil was attacked by terrorists on May 23, killing at least six people.

The Pakistani local police issued a statement saying that in the early morning of the same day, a group of militants attacked an oil and gas field developed by a Pakistan-Hungary joint venture oil and gas company in the Hangu area of ​​Khyber-Pashtun Province, and the oil and gas field facilities were severely damaged.

Four police officers and two security personnel were killed in the two-hour firefight with the militants, police said. Pakistani military security forces then rushed to the scene and brought the situation under control, while special forces were hunting down the escaped militants.

Bahadur, police chief of Hengu District, told Xinhua that there were more than 20 militants.

So far, no organization or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.

