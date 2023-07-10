Threads, the new era of diverse and interconnected networks

The week that ended, the world was surprised by the announcement that Meta made by launching Threads, the new platform that, according to experts, is coming in to take a big slice of the decayed blue bird, which is increasingly showing Psittacosis without reverse.

The eyes of the world were on Mark Zuckerberg, who announced the initial version of Threads, an app built by the Instagram team to share moments through text.

A few days after the announcement, the app already registered more than 70 million downloads, quite an achievement, considering that at the moment this new network only works on smartphones and will be available in more than 100 countries, but none in the European Union.

The social network is a new blank book for content creators and casual posters.

According to Meta, Threads offers a new, independent space for real-time updates and public conversations.

The company says that they are working to make Threads compatible with the open and interoperable social networks that they believe can shape the future of the Internet.

This panorama will not be missed by brands, and they will find in Threads a new canvas to generate closer contacts with current and potential customers.

One of the bets of this new social platform is that it offers more control over the user’s audience, Threads plans to work with ActivityPub to ensure that people have the option to stop using Threads and transfer their content to another service at any time.

As stated by Meta on its press site: “Our vision is that people using compatible apps will be able to follow and interact with people on Threads without having a Threads account, and vice versa.”

To enter the Threads world, people simply use their Instagram account to log in.

Instagram username and verification will carry over, with the option to customize the profile specifically for Threads.

The Threads feed includes posts from people who are followed, and recommended content from new creators who aren’t yet.

Posts can be up to 500 characters and include links, photos, and videos up to 5 minutes long. At the moment it does not allow hashtags.

The app allows you to control who mentions or responds to us in Threads. Like on Instagram, you can add hidden words to filter responses that contain specific words.

You can also unfollow, block, restrict or report a profile, and any accounts that have been blocked on Instagram will automatically be blocked on the new network.

According to a Threads thread from Instagram’s CEO, “many basic features like tags, direct messages, and ads may be added later.”

The app is still ad-free, as the company has said it is now “putting users first.”

Comments

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

