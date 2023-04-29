Three boys from the “G. Spataro” will go to the mathematical games at the Bocconi University

There will be three boys from the Primary School “G. Spataro” Ic1 of Vasto who will participate in the National final of the International Championships of Mathematical Games to be held in Milan at Bocconi: Viti Marcello of the fourth A, Fornara Alexander e On Saturday Matthias of the fifth E. They were selected by the PRISTEM Center of Milan after the mathematical games played at school for i Junior Championships.

This year, with the coordination of teachers: Paula Cherchi for third grades e Barbara Lucci and Michelina La Verghetta for the fourth and fifth grades, many primary school students participated in the games. The thirds participated for the first time at class level in the first edition of the Lorenzi Cup, while the competitions of the fourth and fifth grades were individual and were held after various afternoon preparatory meetings.

From the results of the Junior Championships for the CE4 and CE5 categories, other pupils who ranked high in the school ranking will also be awarded at the school: Minicucci Flavio of 4B, Zhou Yusen of the 4D, Maccione Annalaura della 5A.

Good luck to the guys from Vasto who will face the International Championships of Mathematical Games, they will have to face logic questions, where intuition, imagination and creativity are also needed. A new way of tackling mathematics, where the playful aspect is the most important, together with the ability to reason in order to arrive at new solutions.