From the Yopal cemetery, the Secretary of Government, Rodolfo Chaparro, clarified issues related to alleged disorders in the place.

The official points out that, currently, Campo Santo has undergone great changes and has improved in several aspects, based on the total change of the personnel that works there, which took place more than 3 months ago, when the complaint of alleged irregularities in the management was known. of human remains, about which there is a complaint in the Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the Secretary, some shortcomings were identified, for which all the staff was changed, these shortcomings have been being solved for months, to provide a quality service in the use of vaults, ossuaries and waste management with qualified personnel.

Regarding the non-organic waste management protocol, Chaparro assured that all the regulations are met, there is no accumulation or odors and this is managed by a company from Villavicencio, a certain amount of non-human elements is collected weekly, which are cremated in Meta.

The cemetery has 2,800 vaults and 3,500 ossuaries, currently there are few available, so relatives of the deceased who have completed the organic disintegration time are requested to carry out the respective exhumation and they can be disposed of again.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

Related