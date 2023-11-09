Home » Three women will be in charge of animating the final gala of Miss Universe 2023
Three women will be in charge of animating the final gala of Miss Universe 2023

Three women will host the final gala of Miss Universe 2023. The organization announced that in the 72nd edition those in charge of presenting the pageant will be the former beauty queen Olivia Culpo, the American, Jeannie Mai and María Menounos.

This coming Saturday, November 18, the final night of Miss Universe will take place, for the second time in El Salvador. The candidates are already in the country competing in various tests and getting to know the tourist sites.

However, everything is important, since last year’s hosts, Olivia and Jeannie, repeat this year as presenters, replacing Steve Harvey, who lasted a few years as the host of the event.

María Menounos is host of the Heal Squad podcast and has been a presenter on E! News. She also participated in Dancing with the Stars. Likewise, won the title of Miss Teen Massachusetts in 1995.

Miss Universe 2023 Cheerleaders

The music for the final gala will be provided by the American singer and composer, John Legend.

In 2023, the show will be produced by Los Angeles-based production company InventTV, led by executive producer Sergio Alfaro. In addition, Paula Shugart and Anne Jakrajutatip will be in charge of production for Miss Universe 2023.

It should be noted that the Miss Universe Organization now belongs to the JKN Global group of Thailand.

