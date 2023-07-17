Three years imprisonment for millionaire thief

The judgment against the thief of millions was made at the district court. Photo: IMAGO//TOBIAS STEINMAURER

A woman packs money in a sports bag at a money transport company and flees with it. Did she do all this for love?

Share this article

Because of particularly aggravated theft the Stuttgart district court sentenced a 42-year-old woman to three years in prison on Monday. She had made a full confession and helped the authorities to clear up the case – which allowed two alleged accomplices to be caught. If she hadn’t done that, she would probably have ended up in prison for five to six years, the judge emphasized.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

