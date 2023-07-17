I BRING – Greetings – News – HUNGARY

A record fine of €32,000 has been imposed on the second largest bookstore in the country for selling books with LGBT content without plastic packaging and intended for minors.

Hungary’s second-largest bookstore, Lira, said on Friday it plans to take legal action after receiving a hefty fine from the government for selling a British LGBT-themed webcomic and graphic novel targeted at minors unopened.

On Thursday, a government office in Budapest was fined 12 million lira forints ($36,000) for breaking the law by selling British author Alice Oseman’s book “Heartstopper,” as well as other books for minors, without wrapping them in plastic wrap.

Krisztian Nyary, Lira’s creative director and himself an acclaimed author, told Reuters the fine was disproportionate, the law was vaguely worded and the bookstore would respond legally.

“The matter can only be challenged in any way, our lawyers will consider it,” he said. . “We will use all legal means at our disposal.

Concern of the LGBT+ community

Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government promotes a strongly Christian-conservative agenda and in 2021 passed a law banning “the display and promotion of homosexuality” among those under 18, despite strong criticism from advocacy groups of human rights and the European Union. The measure was seen as resonating with Orban’s conservative voters in the countryside ahead of him winning elections for a fourth term.

Nyary said the law was vague on several points. He said some publishers had already voluntarily packaged their books in an effort to comply with the law, but it wasn’t clear if that was enough to place the books affected by the law on an adult consumer literature shelf. And aa added that another question arises, whether LGBT-themed books for adults should also be packaged or if they can be sold unpackaged.

“It’s not all clear,” he said.

The law, which the government says aims to protect children, has raised concerns among the LGBT community.

It is not the first time that a Hungarian government office has fined a bookstore for violating the law. This new fine was imposed on the eve of a pride march in Budapest on Saturday.

On Friday, the embassies of the United States, Germany and 36 other countries urged the Hungarian government to protect the rights of LGBT people and repeal laws that discriminate against them.

(Euronews + Afp)

