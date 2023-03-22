Home News Thuringian company develops clothing for extremely premature babies
Thuringian company develops clothing for extremely premature babies

Clothing for premature babies from a body length of 30 centimetres

It took four years from the idea to selling the clothes for premature babies. Clothing in preemie size from a head circumference of 20 centimeters or a body length of 30 centimeters is rare or non-existent, says the family man.

Fabric crimps, care instructions and snaps are often a nuisance. There are hardly any openings for cables and hoses. The business economist from Waltershausen wanted to change that and founded “Meinmaikampfer” in March 2021.

“Bodysuits shouldn’t scratch. That’s why we made them with the seam facing outwards.” The bodysuits have Velcro instead of snaps to prevent pressure points on the baby’s body. The clothing for extremely premature babies is innovative and functional, which is particularly important to Oliver Tlusteck.

Company develops special pads for wound water absorption

The company has also developed special pads for absorbing water from wounds and promoting wound healing. “If the wound starts weeping, it would get into the clothing. We have smart cell technology that was developed in Thuringia.

The fabric consists of natural fibers such as algae and has an antibacterial effect that is also sterile.” They also produce towels specifically for children with a tracheostomy, commonly known as a tracheotomy. The towels prevent tubes from getting stuck and they also protect against the cold. Everything is ‘made in Germany’ , mostly in Thuringia.

65,000 children are born prematurely in Germany

Oliver Tlusteck has been running the online shop “Meinmaikampfer” together with his wife Jennifer since spring 2022. It is about products exclusively for premature babies from the 25th week of pregnancy. Bodysuits, hats, towels – these are part of the basic equipment of a premature baby, says Tlusteck.

“These extremely delicate and small beings are not yet fully formed.” He wants to help parents get what he and his wife would have wanted back then: clothes for Raphael that fit.

