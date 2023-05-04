Home » “Thus Must All Kings Do”
“Thus Must All Kings Do”

After the accordion player Javier Matta will be crowned King Vallenato 2023 On the night of Sunday, April 30, on the ‘Colacho’ Mendoza stage in the park of the Consuelo Araujonoguera Vallenata Legend, many people have congratulated him through social networks.

Vallenato singer Peter Manjarrés was not far behind, and through his Twitter account he expressed: “How good for the new Vallenato King Javier Matta promoting his crown, doing social works and thanking god for that big prize. Vallenato Festival, this is what all the Kings must do every time they win the crown”.

But samarium has also congratulated itself; in fact, celebrated a Eucharist to thank God for having obtained this title that he sought for so many years.

In addition, it was learned that on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 3, he went to visit the children in the hospitalization room of the Hospital Rosario Pumarejo de Lópezin order to offer you a time full of music and happiness.

