Home » Mass layoffs at Shopify – also in Germany
Business

Mass layoffs at Shopify – also in Germany

by admin
Mass layoffs at Shopify – also in Germany

Thousands of employees at the billionaire company Shopify have lost their jobs. On the same day that the German-American star founder Tobi Lütke announced his number of quarts.

Numerous Germans are also affected by the mass layoffs at Shopify
Jeremy Moeller / Getty Images

The listed US company Shopify, which turns over billions with a modular system for online shops, today announced massive staff cuts. Like the tech company rolled into one blog entry writes, CEO Tobi Lütke has cut 20 percent of the jobs. It was not clear how many people were specifically affected. According to the company’s website, Shopify currently has 10,000 employees worldwide. According to this, 2,000 people would be affected.

Contributions from those affected, including numerous German employees, are increasing on the LinkedIn career portal. It is not yet possible to say how big the cut in Germany is. Shopify itself doesn’t provide any information about which departments will be cut. According to the Linkedin posts, however, there are cuts in various areas.

read too

Unprecedented wave of layoffs: These startups have recently had layoffs

Reason for mass layoffs: Logistics division sold

The US company announced its business figures for the first quarter of 2023 on Thursday. And: Shopify has sold its logistics division to Flexport, a billion-dollar freight forwarding company from San Francisco. “That means some of you have to leave Shopify today,” Lütke wrote in one Brief to the team, which was later released. Shareholders seemed impressed by the numbers and the news as the stock rose 17 percent for the day.

See also  Increase in electricity and gas, Coldiretti "+ 19% milk to + 9.8% biscuits"

The software company already laid off ten percent, and thus 1,000 employees, last summer – one day before the quarterly figures were announced. At the time, CEO Lütke cited a slump in sales growth as the reason.

read too

Almost no more meetings: How the Shopify founder wants to make his startup more productive

You may also like

Prohibition of multi-layer nesting, restriction of total leverage,...

the latest developments in the conflict in Sudan

Vallanzasca can once again have “reward permits”

ECB raises interest rates again: base rate at...

The property market soared and fell back! In...

Alibaba considers IPO in the US for the...

Private jets for the rich: The hidden costs...

More storm on US banks: PacWest is looking...

Michael Diekmann against Oliver Bäte as successor

Forex Europe: Dollar index recovers from one-week lows...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy