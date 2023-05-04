Italy-France clash on migrants. Skip the bilateral Tajani-Colonna

Attack from Paris on the issue of migrants. Giorgia Meloni it is “incapable of solving Italy’s migration problems”, said French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin.

Italy’s response is not long in coming. “I will not go to Paris for the scheduled meeting with Colonna. The offenses to the government and to Italy pronounced by Minister Darmanin are unacceptable. This is not the spirit in which common European challenges should be faced.” He tweeted it the deputy premier and foreign minister Antonio Tajani. Skip then the mission of Foreign Minister Antonio with his French colleague Catherine Colonna: a bilateral agreement that has been foreseen for some time.

Paris “hopes” that the visit of Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani will be “quickly rescheduled”. This is what the French government reports.

Interviewed by RMC on some statements by the Rassemblement National concerning the situation at the Franco-Italian border, Darmanin argued that the Italian premier “is incapable of solving the migratory problems” of Italy, a country experiencing “a very serious migratory crisis”, he said .

“Mrs Meloni” – said the French interior minister – who leads “a far-right government chosen by friends of Ms Le Pen, is incapable of solving the migratory problems for which she was elected”.

EU, it is the countries that choose the port of disembarkation

“We have repeated several times that it is the member countries that are responsible for relief and rescue operations and also for designating the safest port” for the disembarkation of migrants. This was stated by the spokeswoman of the European Commission Anita Hipper in response to a question on Italy’s choice to disembark the migrants rescued by Geo Barents in La Spezia. “Our position is always the same on saving lives: it is a moral and legal obligation for member countries under international law”, highlighted the spokeswoman.

