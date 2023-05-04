the latest developments in the conflict in Sudan

The attention devoted to Africa is almost entirely devoted to the situation in Sudan, even in the Italian newspapers which give it wide coverage. A good summary is provided by Limes: having reached the second week of fighting between the paramilitary militias of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the forces of the regular army, the conflict is becoming a real war of nerves. The US and UAE seemed to have gotten it a 72-hour truce which, however, did not materialize. And now the fear is that of a regionalization of the conflict, with Chad having already closed its border to prevent this risk.

In Il Manifesto, Marco Boccitto talks about the Igad (Intergovernmental Authority on Development) proposal to open a negotiating table between the parties in Juba, South Sudan. While General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan expressed himself positively regarding the proposal, the response from Mohamed Hamsan “Hemeti” Dagalo, leader of the RSF who are encountering various difficulties on the ground, although well armed and equipped, did not arrive.

The humanitarian situation

But in addition to the progress of the conflict, the humanitarian crisis must also be kept an eye on. Roberta Villa, in Repubblica, writes about the possible biological risk After the taking by the military engaged in the conflict of the public health laboratory in Khartoum. The WHO representative in Sudan, Nima Saeed Abid, declared that the most dangerous germs present in that facility are the measles virus, the poliovirus and the cholera vibrio: if this were indeed the case, rather than a new global pandemic, fears would be mainly centered on the impact for the local population. But in a conflict she has already done at least 512 killed and over 4200 wounded – in a context also aggravated by the damage to hospitals which currently make only 16% of the country’s health facilities accessible – the situation linked to Sudanese fleeing the conflict: ISPI speaks of over 20,000 refugees who have already reached neighboring countries such as South Sudan and Chad, a number that could soon rise up to 270,000 units.

The risk of a regionalization of the conflict it is compounded by the instability of the area, with five of the seven neighboring countries (Ethiopia, Chad, Libya, the Central African Republic and South Sudan) experiencing major political upheaval or civil war. Also for this reason, according to many analysts, the neighboring countries would do well to maintain a neutral position, rather than openly supporting one of the two belligerents.

coverage abroad

Of the peace plan promoted by South Sudan in view of the possible negotiations in Juba there is talk in the Sudan Tribune: the proposal elaborated by president Salva Kiir is divided into five points, and provides for coordination at the regional level. Additionally, South Sudan’s Minister of Presidential Affairs, Barnaba Marial Benjamin, said the meeting called for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Sudan and the opening of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians access to humanitarian assistance.

In the Guardian, Oliver Holmes underlines the seriousness of the emergency: according to WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreysus, 61% of health facilities would be closed, and about a quarter of the deaths could have been prevented if doctors had access to a basic bleeding check. Reuters, on the other hand, focuses on another no less serious aspect: they would be good 50 thousand malnourished children who have seen their health treatments interrupted because of the conflict. Reuters also points out that, according to the army, Omar al-Bashira former dictator overthrown in 2019, has been transferred from Kober prison to a military hospital before the start of the conflict, along with at least five of his former officers. This increases fears of an authoritarian outcome to hostilities.

Finally, the geopolitical magazine Conflits, through an interview with analyst Marc Goutalier, analyzes in more depth the nature of the Sudanese regimein which “it is the military and the paramilitary who monopolize the situation” and shifts the lens also on conflict between centralism and local autonomy: “On paper, Sudan is today a federal state made up of 18 provinces. In reality, decisions remain made in Khartoum. The number of provinces and their subdivision evolved according to the will of the central state”.