New ideas lead the new era, and new missions open up new journeys. On October 16, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China opened in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. The city’s literary and art workers listened to and watched the opening meeting of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China through various channels and listened to the report made by General Secretary Xi Jinping. Literature and art workers in our city have said that climbing the literary peak of the new era not only has a clear direction, but also has a stronger motivation; it is the responsibility of history to enhance the dissemination and influence of Chinese civilization and promote Chinese culture to go better to the world. We are obliged to do so.

Adhere to the people-centered creative orientation

“These words, word by word, are urging us to fight for it.” Wang Song, former vice chairman of the Municipal Writers Association and member of the 8th and 9th National Committee of the Chinese Writers Association, said excitedly after listening to the report made by General Secretary Xi Jinping. . The report proposes to enhance cultural self-confidence and self-improvement, and to elevate literary and artistic creation to the height of enhancing national cultural soft power and the influence of Chinese culture, which makes Wang Song deeply feel that the responsibility of literary workers is great, “We have a splendid traditional culture, and this is a place to take it from. Endless bonanza. How to stick to the standpoint of Chinese culture and tell Chinese stories well is a question that every literary worker should think about. Our Chinese ‘cultural rice bowl’ should be firmly in our own hands. I think, It’s also cultural self-confidence.”

Wang Song told reporters: “During this time, I was in a village near Tianjin listening to local villagers singing and commenting on opera. They have not received professional training, but both singing and instrumental accompaniment have a high level. It can be seen that traditional opera is Culture has been infused into their genes, into their blood. Surely, the truly wonderful Chinese stories are in them.”

Yin Xueyun, chairman of the Municipal Writers Association and member of the 10th National Committee of the Chinese Writers Association, listened to the report made by General Secretary Xi Jinping at the Jizhou District Committee. It is. ‘A great era brings about great dreams. The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China pointed out the way forward for building a socialist cultural power, that is, we must adhere to the development path of socialist culture with Chinese characteristics, adhere to the people-centered creative orientation, Launch more excellent works that enhance the spiritual power of the people. For the majority of literary and art workers, it is both an inspiration and a spur.”

Yin Xueyun said: “The prosperity of a nation requires strong spiritual support, and the development and prosperity of a country is inseparable from the nourishment and care of culture. Literature and art workers undertake the responsibilities and missions entrusted by history. Let us take advantage of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The east wind, holding high the banner of the new era, writing a biography for the people, eulogizing the era, contributing to the literary career of the motherland, and writing a new chapter for the ever-changing life.”

“The report made by General Secretary Xi Jinping is high-level, ambitious, rich in connotation, and profound in thought. It is a concentrated expression of the wisdom of the whole party. It will definitely guide us to strengthen historical confidence, strengthen historical initiative, and strive to create a new situation of socialism with Chinese characteristics.” Municipal Writers Association Zhang Chu, vice chairman and member of the Tenth National Committee of the Chinese Writers Association, said.

Zhang Chu, who was encouraged and felt a great responsibility, told the reporter: “As a literary worker in the process of Chinese-style modernization, we must always adhere to the guidance of the core socialist values, adhere to the people-centered creative orientation, and have a broad mind. , broaden their horizons, keep walking deeply into people’s lives, observe the changes of the times, understand the spirit of the times, tell Chinese stories well, spread Chinese voices, show Chinese images with a firm Chinese cultural standpoint, and preserve the truth of the times with the means and power of literature. , to sing for the people, and to write biographies for the heroes.”

Tell Chinese stories well

Chen Zhi, vice president of Tianjin Art Academy and vice chairman of Tianjin Artists Association, had a lot of new thinking and new insights after listening to the report made by General Secretary Xi Jinping. He said that under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, we have worked together and witnessed the great changes in the new era in the past ten years, and the party and the country have made remarkable achievements. The successful convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has made the literary and art workers in the new era feel excited and excited, full of creative enthusiasm.

Chen Zhi’s works have won good results in important events in the industry such as the National Art Exhibition. In recent years, he has insisted on going deep into the front line of life, recording and telling Chinese stories and Tianjin stories with realistic works. Talking about future creations, Chen Zhi said: “I will devote myself to writing and praising the new era, constantly tempering, polishing, and launching more works that enhance the spiritual power of the people, and strive to make a worthy of the party in the field of art. , worthy of the times, worthy of the achievements of the people.”

Listening to the report made by General Secretary Xi Jinping made Wang Zenan, vice chairman of the Municipal Music Association and a national first-class actor, excited and excited. He said that the report pointed out the direction of literary and art work in the new era. As a young literary and art worker born in the 1980s, I must unswervingly listen to the party and follow the party.

Wang Zenan is the winner of the “Golden Bell Award” for Chinese music cultivated in Tianjin. In recent years, he has appeared on the national stage as the leading actor in many new operas of Acura’s new era. He said: “From the report made by General Secretary Xi Jinping, I have a deeper understanding of the mission entrusted to literary and art workers by the great era, that is, to always take the people as the center on the road of art, adhere to integrity and innovation, feel the pulse of the times, and read and appreciate life. , draw strength from the spirit of the times, and get nourishment in fiery practice.” He said that he should use his singing voice to sing the party and the new era, and use good works and good characters to “speak” for the people.

Inheriting the excellent traditional Chinese culture

Zhao Xiujun, head of the Tianjin Youth Peking Opera Troupe, said that the report delivered by General Secretary Xi Jinping was thoughtful, well-structured, pragmatic and innovative, and it sounded exciting and exciting. I will use the report as a beacon to guide the voyage, continue to be a new-era opera worker with faith, feelings, and responsibility. Guided by the core socialist values, I will do my best to promote the prosperity and inheritance of the quintessence of Peking Opera, and tell it well in the form of opera. Chinese stories, spread Chinese voices.

Zeng Zhaojuan, director of the Tianjin Pingju Opera House, said that the report summed up the ten years of the new era with great success. In the past ten years, the excellent traditional Chinese culture has been creatively transformed and developed in an innovative way, and cultural undertakings have become increasingly prosperous. On the new journey, we must insist on serving the people and socialism, insist on letting a hundred flowers bloom and a hundred schools of thought contend, and continue to release high-quality and excellent works, so as to polish the “golden signboard” of Tianjin Opera Pingju.

Wang Guanli, head of the Tianjin Pingju Baipai Opera Troupe, said that the report made by General Secretary Xi Jinping has pointed out a new direction for us to strive for. As a literary and artistic worker and an inheritor of opera in the new era, I deeply feel a great responsibility and a glorious mission. . Tianjin Pingju Baipai Troupe will continue to adhere to the people-centered creative orientation, actively create and arrange more new Pingju operas and masterpieces, and strive to cultivate more newcomers of the era who can take on great responsibilities, and use excellent works to demonstrate cultural self-confidence and self-improvement.