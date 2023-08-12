Tierra Adentro presents AYVU alongside Aymée Nuviola at the BCP

In a single show that will take place this Sunday, August 13 at the Teatro del Banco Central del Paraguay, the Paraguayan band Tierra Adentro, together with the Grammy winner, Aymée Nuviola, will present their recent album “AYVU”.

During the press conference, the musical group highlighted that in the aforementioned concert, which will begin at 8:00 p.m., talented artists such as Andrea Valobra, Susan Zaldívar, Yeissi Conterno and Pablo Benegas, Juan Cancio Barreto, will share the stage. Chirola, Nestorló, Martín Portillo and the Cuban Aymée Nuviola.

In addition, more than 20 musicians make up the Spirit And Sound Orchestra, led by Maestro Sergio Cuquejo, that will accompany these voices. They also confirmed that the person in charge of mixing the Aguije and Ayvu records will be the engineer Boris Milan. He will also carry out the task of recording the sound of the show live.

Among the attractions of the event, Luis Duarte, commented that the intention is to include technology in the show, through some special bracelets that create a different experience together, but always with the same essence that characterizes them. Dani Meza stated that this project took them two yearsduring which they got to know the international artists who agreed to collaborate on this material and detailed what it was like to teach them the pronunciation of Guarani through zoom, so that they can later go to their studios to record their parts.

For her part, the Cuban Aymée Nuviola expressed that “the proposal of defend an indigenous language, because, as they suggest, they may be semi-dead soon. These languages ​​have a wisdom and a great meaning, something that is lost in our current languages ​​(the deep meaning of each word, like AYVU)”. He added that he likes all the work of Tierra Adentro. He meant that it is a group that he met from this invitation. “I’m captivated that they have a social purpose in this project, and it is a great honor that they have thought of me,” he said. Finally, she asked Cubans in Paraguay to accompany her at the concert.

Aymée Nuviola is a consecrated singer, who is perhaps popularly recognized for her role as Celia Cruz in the Colombian telenovela “Celia”. She has three Grammys related to tropical music, she was the first singer of Cuban origin to be nominated for a Grammy in the category of Best Latin Jazz Album, with the album “Viento y Tiempo, Live at Blue Note Tokio”. In addition to numerous mentions and awards, she has #1 on the Billboard charts.

Tierra Adentro has just returned from a marathon tour of Europe and the United States where they played for the Paraguayan community and Latinos in fourteen different cities.

Tickets are on sale at Red UTS. The show starts at 20:00.

