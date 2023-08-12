Love in style: how to fly kites in couples

There are experiences that stay in the heart and one of them can be flying kites. This is a tradition that is lived this month in Colombia, because it is the season in which the winds intensify.

Kite flying has been passed down from generation to generation to become an important plan for Colombian families.

Lovers of this activity look forward to August to enjoy it with friends and loved ones to see the kites soar. Although it is not a common practice with the couple, it can be a romantic plan, either outside or inside Bogotá.

In this case, you can bring a bottle of wine, a pun, riddles and enjoy nature while watching the wind lift the kite.

From Seguros Bolívar eight safety tips are made to raise the “parrot” in style.

the best pilot

Whoever is the best pilot, the important thing is to live the experience. If you want to know who is, it is essential to live this interactive experience. The game consists of trying to fly as high as possible, pressing the space bar and avoiding different obstacles that will be found on the way, such as buildings and other kites.

In the end you will know how good a kite pilot you are and this will be a good training to later live this experience with your loved ones, enjoy the benefits of the outdoors and share valuable time with those you love the most.

Select the ideal place

Find a place clear of trees and light poles. According to the page of the Bogotá Ministry of Culture, Recreation and Sport, the city has several parks that have the infrastructure and security to enjoy this activity with friends and family. Some recommendations? Parques de los Novios, La Florida, Simón Bolívar and Timiza.

the best weather

Taking into account that the rainy season has not ended, experts call for enjoying kites only on sunny days with clear skies. If there is a change in the weather, it is best to suspend the activity

Take care of the skin

Even if the day is a bit dark and cloudy, you should protect your skin with sunglasses, a cap, and sunscreen. According to official information from Invima, ultraviolet radiation (UV) can pass through up to 90% of the less dense clouds and 40% of the denser ones.

Contact an expert

In the event that the kite gets caught in the power lines, do not try to untangle or lower it yourself. It is best to contact the hotlines of your city power company for help.

Live the experience

Check that the kite is in optimal conditions and avoid running when trying to raise it, because if there is wind this element can fly without any problem. Ideally, do it with someone else, so you can hold the string firmly and the other person can hold the kite before taking flight.

Materials

According to information from The country, it is not recommended to use metallic materials such as cassette tapes. “The correct thread to raise kites is cotton, never nylon, because this can cause bodily injuries,” they recommend.

Be careful

What to do if the kite got caught in a tree or pole? Under no circumstances should you attempt to download it yourself. It is also not recommended to raise a kite from the window or the terrace of the house.

security recommendations

• Fly kites away from power grids; preferably in places designated by the district or municipalities for this activity.

• When the kite gets entangled in electrical networks, do not try to remove it and contact the company to remove it.

• Do not raise kite from terraces, balconies or windows.

• Neither when it is raining.

Undoubtedly, one of the first things you think about when August arrives is flying kites, an activity to do with friends and family that cannot be missed.

The strong winds and clear skies of the eighth month of the year make this activity, which dates back more than 3,000 years in China, full of fun and a tradition among the inhabitants of Bogotá and that is why we We share a top five of the best places in the city to fly a kite. Where to go?

Boyfriend’s park

The Parque de los Novios, with an area of ​​23 hectares, is one of the most recognized outdoor recreational places by the inhabitants of Bogotá.

One of the most attractive places in this place is the lake, where visitors have the opportunity to navigate in inflatable boats, water bikes and observe the diversity of birds that inhabit there.

Simon Bolivar Park

This park is considered the heart and lung of the city. In its 113-hectare extension you can find three children’s play areas, a lake and a jetty, an events square, a natural bike ride, trails, green areas, a Eucharistic pavilion, a jogging track, a terrace, a viewpoint, a life route, meals and baths.

Florida Park

One of the most outstanding parks in the west of Bogotá. It has 267 hectares equipped with sports facilities, an educational nursery and trees, which include patula pines, cypresses, acacias, Quindío wax palms and oaks. This park has three access roads: the town of Engativá, the Medellín Km. 18 highway on the south side, and a bike path that connects to the park from the Puente de Guadua on Calle 80.

the tunnel

This park is one of the most important sports units in the southeast of Bogotá. Among its main attractions is the velodrome, volleyball, futsal, basketball, hockey courts, recreational skating rink, athletics and a small skatepark.

