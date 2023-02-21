Julian Andres Santa

The classic coffee grower is one of the most passionate and colorful in the country and on this occasion, in the contest played last Sunday at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas, the Deportivo Pereira bar, Lobo Sur, was not inferior to this great event and stood out with the reception to the team, shining a tifo with the image of the historic figure of the ‘Super Champions’, accompanied by the title achieved by the Matecañas on December 7, 2022 and the red and yellow colors, which went viral not only in the country , but throughout the world, going around large sports portals on the soccer planet.

“No, it’s not Dortmund, it’s not Europe. It’s Colombia”

Central Judge, a Twitter page that has 1 million, 3,429 followers, posted: “No, it’s not Dortmund, it’s not Europe. It’s Colombia. The tifo of the fans of Deportivo Pereira, current Colombian soccer champion, to receive his team in the Clásico del Eje Cafetero vs Once Caldas. Top”.

“A bit of Super Champions in the coffee capital”

Nico Cantor, international sports journalist, who is followed by 33,949 people on his Twitter account, also highlighted the departure of Lobo Sur Pereira in English, translated: How about this typhus from Deportivo Pereira in Colombia. The Champions facing his classic rival Once Caldas. A bit of “Superchampions” in the coffee capital of Colombia.

“Impressive tifo in the classic”

Baba Gol, a Twitter account that has 10,634 followers, wrote: “Los fans of Deportivo Pereira presented an impressive typhus yesterday in the classic”.

In Turkey they also praised him

The emotional image of the start made by Lobo Sur Pereira reached Turkey, and this was highlighted by the media agency Buzz Spor on its page, where they have 659,000, 311 followers: “Choreography of the stands of Deportivo Pereira.”

In Argentina could not miss

The TNT Sports Argentina page, which has 1 million, 32,476 followers on Twitter, published: “Los Supercampeones. The fans of Deportivo Pereira, the last Colombian champion, received her team with an image of the protagonists of the mythical anime with her colors in the preview of the classic against Once Caldas. The rival response was clear: “They are Oliver without legs.”