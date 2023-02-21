Of Salvatore Riggio

Spalletti’s Naples in Frankfurt at the poo of the historic quarters. At Anfield Road the re-edition of the 2022 Champions League final. Liverpool against Ancelotti’s Real

The Champions League is being played. It starts today, Tuesday 21 February with two matches, valid for the first leg of the round of 16, to complete the round that began last week (Bayern’s victories at Paris Saint-Germain and Milan’s home against Tottenham at the San Siro stand out). An Italian team on the pitch: Luciano Spalletti’s Napoli.

Liverpool-Real Madrid



a great Champions League classic. On the one hand Liverpool, six times European champion in its history; on the other the Blancos, reigning champions and fresh from the World title conquered on Saturday 11 February against Al Hilal (5-3). Carletto Ancelotti’s continental adventure restarts from Anfield Road, after winning his group ahead of Leipzig, Shakhtar and Celtic. Liverpool – who finished in second place behind Napoli – come from two wins in a row in the Premier League, in the derby against Everton (2-0, 13 February) and Newcastle (again 2-0, 18 February ). The last meeting between the two teams dates back to the final of the last edition at the Stade de France, with the victory of Real Madrid with a goal from Vinicius.

Concord Francoforte-Napoli



Consolidated first place in the league standings, confirming +15 over Inter and +18 over Milan and Rome, Napoli is preparing for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League, after an incredible ride in the group stage, with five victories out of six (20 goals scored and six conceded). An entire city dreams of qualifying for the quarter-finals, a goal never achieved in its history by Luciano Spalletti's team, which always relies on the two tenors, Kvaratskhelia and Osimhen. To do this, Napoli must eliminate Eintracht Frankfurt, who won the Europa League on penalties against Glasgow Rangers last season. In the Bundesliga the Germans are sixth at 38 points, but only two lengths from fourth and -5 from the three leaders.