Tiki González meets with colleagues from the bank to establish a joint work agenda

Tiki González meets with colleagues from the bank to establish a joint work agenda
Colorado representatives Liz Acosta, Tiki González and Bettina Aguilera.

The elected and proclaimed national deputy, Luis “Tiki” González Vaesken, met with the elected deputies of the ANR and fellow bench members, Bettina Aguilera and Liz Acosta in order to establish a teamwork agenda, which will allow them to outline strategic axes and priorities that generate growth opportunities for the department of Alto Paraná.

“We want a department that receives government benefits. For this, teamwork is essential and thus be able to present bills that benefit the people of Alto Paraná,” Tiki posted on his Facebook account, reiterating that they are ready to promote and work for the development of the tenth department. The future representative from Paraná in the Lower House also stressed that Alto Paraná is represented by good citizens.

For her part, the elected deputy Bettina Aguilera published on social networks that the dialogue served to learn about the regional vision they have about departmental interests, in addition to the proposals they defend and the plans they want for the people of Paraná, so that they are included on the national agenda. Bettina also stressed her willingness to work together for the development of Alto Paraná.

Already the elected deputy, Liz Acosta, posted on Facebook that she is convinced that unity and joint work is the right path to achieve great benefits for the people of Alto Paraná.

