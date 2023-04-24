Tiki González received massive political support during lunch offered to his adherents

The Republican luncheon offered by Tiki González Vaesken, candidate for deputy for List 1, Option 4, was massive, this Sunday, at Club Area 4 in Ciudad del Este. The sectional presidents said that more than 5,000 people enjoyed a meeting rarely seen in politics, with joy and commitment. Both Landy Torres, Tiki González and the leaders present assured that the job of all Colorados is for List 1 to win the elections and for Santi Peña to be president of the Republic.

“I am moved by the number of friends, candidates, leaders of our party, present here inside the sports center and outside, this support makes me proud, I thank each one of you for your work and for your trust, this is the strength of the List 1, Option 4”, said Tiki González to shouts and applause from those present.

The Area 4 club was full inside the sports center and outside it, in both sectors all the comforts were installed for lunch, with the presence of César Landy Torres, candidate for governor of Alto Paraná; 11 presidents of CDE Red Sections, 10 candidates for departmental councillors, with their campaign coordinators and collaborators; as well as important local leaders.

“First of all, I thank God, my family, my father and my mother who are no longer on this earth. I thank my life partner, Nathalia, my wife, who gave me 4 beautiful princes, thank you for supporting me and being the partner of dreams. The family is the basis of everything and we owe it to her”, she remarked.

He added that his commitment is unwavering with the families of Alto Paraná and that his work from the Chamber of Deputies will be for all Alto Paraná people to improve their quality of life. We will work with all our might for the good of all, regardless of party colors, I believe, or race, ”he remarked.

Landy Torres spoke of the strength of his candidacy and assured that it will bring benefits to Alto Paraná, with work and honesty. He thanked Tiki González for his work for List 1 and said that, together with the other leaders and candidates, he will win the elections on April 30 next. “I feel honored and I appreciate the sincere friendship of Tiki González, I appreciate the support of each candidate on List 1, the work of the leaders, leaders, affiliates. Together we are going to win the next elections and from the governorship we will bring benefits to all the families of this region”, he concluded.

Ramón Ramírez, president of Sectional Colorada No. 13, spoke on behalf of the 11 sectional presidents who support the candidacy of Tiki González. He said that they are firm and that List 1, Option 4 of Tiki González, will get the most votes in Alto Paraná. “Tiki is the best candidate for deputy, an extraordinary person; Tiki is supportive, hard-working and committed to Alto Paraná and the country, ”he explained.