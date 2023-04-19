Time reviews – Il Fatto Quotidiano

Spring, change of season. The latest trend is the review of the few trials that the water-crushing machine called Justice managed to close before the prescription. A prosecutor who has seen too much One he assures that Rosa and Olindo, who confessed to the Erba massacre, are innocent because – among other things – they previously denied everything: therefore, to be acquitted, it is enough for the guilty to deny. And it’s a real shame that Riina and Provenzano are dead: having always denied knowing what the mafia is, they would have had the sacrosanct right to review all life sentences. But we are in time to free Graviano and Messina Denaro and to acquit other offenders who have always claimed to be innocent, such as Fioravanti and Mambro for the Bologna massacre, Sofri and Pietrostefani for the Calabresi murder… Meanwhile Moggi, disbarred from the sports justice system, convicted in first and second degree and saved by the prescription in Cassation for Calciopoli, recycle a Report the usual wiretaps from others (known to everyone for 18 years) to demonstrate that, since they defrauded others too, he didn’t defraud: it’s a pity that Milan, Fiorentina, Lazio, Arezzo, Reggina and their managers were also sanctioned with Juve.

Since information surfs the web and no longer tells the facts, but collects clic e fanfinal judgments become provisional. And the frustrations of relatives and friends of the victims are exploited to exhume the bodies in the media, in an eternal present that does not allow for unwelcome verdicts. Pantani couldn’t have been doped and couldn’t have died of drugs: there must be something underneath. Pasolini cannot have been killed by a boy of life: there must be someone behind it. Then there are the unsolved cases, such as the kidnapping of Emanuela Orlandi. The misdirections have been monstrous, even in the Vatican, at least as much as the errors of the Rome prosecutor’s office. And we have always been rooting for the tenacious and irreducible brother Pietro, who has kept the attention of the media alive for 40 years in search of truth and justice. But the worst way to get them is to shoot at random. Did someone tell him that “Pope Wojtyla went out in the evening with two Polish monsignor friends and certainly didn’t go to bless houses”, but to pick up young girls? Reveal to the Vatican judges (not on TV) who did it, instead of keeping it to himself, so that they can be investigated. If, on the other hand, it is only a rumor, it would have been better to keep quiet about it, because it is so enormous that it can discredit the entire investigation: admitted and not granted that John Paul II was the new Borgia pope, it is unlikely that the best-known character in the world went for minors without anyone seeing, photographing or at least talking about it. Especially in Rome, where secrets last as long as a cat on the ring road.