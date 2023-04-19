the program for a spectacular workout

If you also suffer from the famous “curtain arms” imperfection, these 3 home exercises will change your life, incredible results!

You dream too toned arms and defined, but you don’t know where to start? Don’t worry, a simple and effective training program has been developed that you can perform in the comfort of your home, using a chair, a pair of dumbbells or two half-liter bottles of water. A series of targeted exercises for the triceps, the muscle that gives the arms that much desired sculpted shape and which will allow you to completely eliminate the famous imperfection of the “curtain arms“.

Curtain arms or gull wings, whatever you call it you can say goodbye to this blemish, just a few simple moves!

There are some easy exercises that won’t take away your time but will give you a summer at the beach without worries about the tone of your arms, let’s start with the first, the kick back. To perform it you will need a chair on which to place one hand and one knee, while the other foot remains on the ground to ensure stability. The arm holding the dumbbell or the water bottle should be flexed and stretched gradually, performing 15 repetitions on each side. Remember to pause 45 seconds between sets and complete three sets total for each arm.

The second exercise to try are the overhead presses, also extremely effective for toning the arms. Sitting on the chair, without leaning your back, hold a dumbbell with an arm extended upwards, slowly flex the arm, bringing the dumbbell downwards, to then return to the initial position. As with the previous exercise, perform 15 reps on each arm, with a 45-second break between sets, and a total of three sets on each side.

Finally, to tone the arms, one of the all-time classics could not be missing, french press, a perfect exercise to complete your workout. Lie down on the ground, with your legs bent and your feet resting on the chair, hold the two dumbbells and position your elbows in line with your shoulders, then flex and straighten your forearms, trying to keep your elbows as still as possible. Again, perform 15 reps and repeat for three sets total, with a 45-second break in between.

This training program, if performed with perseverance and commitment, will allow you to get toned and sculpted arms in a short time. Always remember to pay attention to the correct execution of the exercises and to listen to your body, avoiding exaggerating or subjecting it to excessive stress. With dedication and patience, you will soon reach your goal of spectacular arms like you have always dreamed of.