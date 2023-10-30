Timetable changes and replacement buses around Tübingen in November

According to a press release from Deutsche Bahn (DB), various construction work around Tübingen has an impact on the trains on the lines IRE 6a (Stuttgart – Tübingen – Aulendorf), RB 74 (Tübingen – Horb), RB 63 (Bad Urach – Metzingen – Tübingen – Herrenberg) and RB 66 (Tübingen – Albstadt-Ebingen). The result: timetable changes and replacement bus services, especially on weekends. Construction will begin on November 7th and end on November 19th. According to DB, connections are affected “particularly on weekends from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 8 p.m. onwards.”

The IRE 6a between Stuttgart and Tübingen will be canceled all day on November 11th and 12th and November 18th and 19th. On the same days, the opposite line of the IRE 6a from Tübingen to Dußlingen will be canceled between 5:30 a.m. and 9 a.m., as well as on November 12th between 8 p.m. and midnight. Replacement transport is available with direct buses from the Tübingen Hauptbahnhof Süd stop, which travel via Tübingen-Derendingen Feuerhägele and Dußlingen Hauptbahnhof.

The RB 74 from Tübingen main station to Rottenburg is also canceled on November 11th and 12th and on November 18th and 19th between 5 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Passengers will also not be able to use the connection on November 12th between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m. Instead, there are replacement buses that stop at the stops Tübingen ZOB West bus platform R, Kiebingen Löwen, Rottenburg bus platform A, Bad Niedernau (Niedere Au Straße), Bieringen Neckarbrücke, Eyach train station, Mühlen Rathaus, Horb train station/ZOB bus platform 1.

The RB 63 from Bad Urach to Tübingen West is canceled on November 11th and 12th and on November 18th and 19th between 4 a.m. and 11 a.m. Replacement traffic runs via Metzingen and Reutlingen to Tübingen Westbahnhof. The travel times of the trains and replacement buses are up bahn.de as well as available in the DB Navigator.

Share this: Facebook

X

