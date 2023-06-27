Tina Karol became a voting member of Grammy

The popular Ukrainian singer Tina Karol, who recently met with the Pope, was included in the panel of experts of the most prestigious music award in the world. She became a voting member of the Grammy Award, which is presented annually by the American National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences. Tina Karol announced this on her Instagram page.

“I feel incredibly honored and grateful to have been invited to the Grammy music family as a voting member.” — wrote the artist.

Winners are determined by voting from active members, including artists, producers and musicians. Ukrainians are among them. Earlier, in 2021, the famous violinist Asia Ahat joined the experts of the award.

Earlier, “FACTS” wrote about how the 65th “Grammy” ceremony was held and about Beyoncé’s triumph.

26

Read us on the Telegram channel, Facebook and Instagram

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

