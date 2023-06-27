Having a space at home dedicated to the barbecue is the dream of many lovers of meat, good food and lively meetings with family or friends.

Whether in a small apartment or a spacious house, it’s possible to create a cozy and functional barbecue corner to enjoy good moments of leisure alongside loved ones with delicious meats, vegetables and other grilled foods.

In order to structure the area, the important thing is that the backyard, porch or place of the house selected has All you need to gather the guests around the lit ember.

So let’s explore the top tips for assemble the perfect spot for your home in this article.

Want to check out all the decorating ideas and discover the essential equipment to turn your dream into reality? So read on and see how to transform your home’s gourmet space!

How to set up a barbecue corner

In addition to a barbecue, you need a suitable place to grill food. After all, having all the necessary items to make and serve the barbecue in one place will make the process more practical and ensure that everything turns out as it should be.

Therefore, it is important to take some tips into account to create a cozy and functional area for your needs.

The ideal barbecue for your barbecue corner

if you live at homethe mission of putting together the space you’ve always wanted is going to be a little easier.

In that case, the choice will depend on the footage you have available in the backyard. The objectives in terms of cost-benefit will also make all the difference to hit the final hammer and invest in the best barbecue for your corner.

But if you live in an apartmentit is also possible to work miracles with some models of compact barbecues and structure a perfect space to put the meat on the grill whenever you want.

In this sense, it is worth remembering that options such as gas, electric, or charcoal grills are available on the market. In that sense, consider the size, ease of use and maintenance before making your choice.

First of all, the important thing is to bet on the one that is most functional for the environment you have at your disposal.

Choosing the barbecue is one of the first steps to having a good barbecue at home Choose the right furniture

Investing in the right furniture for each environment is the second step in keeping the barbecue corner more functional. Regardless of the style chosen for the space, this step is essential to delimit the space of gourmet area and define where everything will be.

In other words, you can’t cook efficiently if you don’t know where the necessary utensils are, can you? That’s why, choose a cabinet to store your barbecue kit and other items important to make the social gathering happen, such as cups, plates and cutlery.

If the environment is more spacious, also invest in a table with a game of chairs. Here, armchairs are also welcome. The important thing is to take into account the amount of people you usually receive. That is, the more guests, the more chairs will be needed.

But if you live in a smaller house or apartment, it’s worth investing only in the necessary.

In these cases, collapsible stools or chairs, a corner or side table and an overhead cabinet to store the items are enough to light the barbecue in a functional and cozy corner of the barbecue.

The important thing is that the space is cozy for leisure hours.

Bet on coatings

Os coatings play a key role in creating a pleasant environment and are essential to facilitate cleaning. After all, in addition to contributing to the aesthetic sense of the area, they also protect the surface from dirt and grease spills.

In these terms, there is no shortage of options to set up a super charming and beyond functional corner of the barbecue. Check out some options:

Tiles: classic choices for barbecue areas, they are durable and easy to clean;

Natural stone: in addition to being resistant and easy to maintain, these coatings bring sophistication to the decor;

Porcelain Tile: Resistant to wear and tear, porcelain tiles stand out for their variety of colors, textures and finishes;

Bricks: those who like rustic decorations will love to invest in exposed bricks. Take into account the aesthetics, functionality and durability of the coating for your barbecue corner

How to choose the right style for the environment

The style of the environment needs convey the energy and personality of the house’s residents. That way, regardless of the size of the available space, the place will always be inviting and unique.

For example, are among the main bets:

Rustic: this type of decoration is ideal for those who want to create a cozy atmosphere. Bet on natural elements, such as wood, stones and apparent bricks;

Tropical: want a more relaxed atmosphere? This style allows for vibrant colors and prints that refer to nature, such as natural fiber furniture, potted plants and pillows with floral prints;

Minimalist: those who prefer a cleaner and more modern decoration can avoid excessive decorative objects and invest in furniture with simple lines and neutral colors. The goal is to be functional and elegant at the same time! Remember to create a comfortable environment Check out essentials

invest in quality utensils to assemble your barbecue corner. Items such as skewers, grills, tongs, cutting boards, sharp knives and other essential equipment for a good barbecue make all the difference!

Also have practical accessories on hand, such as thermal gloves, meat thermometer and a brush to clean the barbecue.

Oh, and don’t forget: always keep plates, cups, cutlery, napkins and spices in place to avoid trips to the kitchen. In summary, having everything in one place will make preparing the barbecue easier and ensure a more comfortable experience.

These equipment will ensure that you prepare a quality barbecue Have a support area

When setting up your barbecue corner, remember to have a support area next to the barbecue.

In the same way, installing a table or a sturdy bench to place food, seasonings and other ingredients will facilitate the preparation of meat and make serving time easier.

The support area is essential to make the space more functional Invest in decorative items

The decoration of your gourmet space will not be limited to coatings and furniture. Thus, decorative items, even if few, play a fundamental role in the personalization and charm of the environment.

In these terms, they are responsible for adding touches of style and demonstrating their personality. Therefore, it is always valid invest in decorative plaques and framesthemed pillows, table games to entertain guests, plants and vases and, of course, adequate lighting.

The important thing is not to overdo it. Choose the items that will complement the decorative style chosen for the environment

