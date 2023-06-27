In this optical illusion you will have to help the farmer find his wife

Are you ready for a new challenge? In this drawing, a man appears to be looking for something…or maybe someone. His wife is hidden somewhere in the drawing… can you find it? This is an optical illusion that takes advantage of our brain’s ability to recognize known patterns and shapes.

In contrast, optical illusions are often used in scientific research they challenge our understanding of how we perceive the world. They show us that our perception of reality can be easily manipulated, offering valuable insights into the flexibility and complexity of our brains, such as how this appears to be different in the eyes of autistic subjects.

Remember, the beauty of optical illusions is that each of us can see different things and in different places. Each of us has our own unique way of perceiving the world. Therefore, if you have difficulty finding the hidden wife, do not despair. This doesn’t mean that your eyes or brain aren’t working properly. It just means they are working differently. And isn’t that great?

You can find the drawing, as always, at the bottom of the news and you can answer the question – or share your point of view – in the comments section. Were you able to find the hidden woman? Let us know right below! By the way, can you find the jellyfish among these mushrooms?

