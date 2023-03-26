Since 1853, Tissot has been the heart of Swiss watchmaking. His commitment to craftsmanship and quality is combined with a passion for performance and precision. Over the years, pioneering Tissot products have been born that have made history, such as the legendary Tissot T-Touch. The innovator Tissot T-Touch Connect Solar uses sustainable solar energy and connected technology that ensures privacy. This confirms its long-standing reputation as an innovator by tradition. The passion for the sport is unmatched and the timing systems are tried and tested and trusted by a wide range of professional sportsmen and athletes. In basketball in the NBA and in FIBA competitions, in cycling in the Tour de France and La Vuelta and in motor racing the MotoGP™: these are just some of the realities that can rely on Tissot as Official Timekeeper. A reality that supplies innovative and traditional watches for customers who appreciate the commitment in terms of quality, authenticity and excellence.
Tissot and MotoGP™ in Portimao expand the partnership
11