Home News Tissot and MotoGP™ in Portimao expand the partnership
News

Tissot and MotoGP™ in Portimao expand the partnership

by admin
Tissot and MotoGP™ in Portimao expand the partnership

Since 1853, Tissot has been the heart of Swiss watchmaking. His commitment to craftsmanship and quality is combined with a passion for performance and precision. Over the years, pioneering Tissot products have been born that have made history, such as the legendary Tissot T-Touch. The innovator Tissot T-Touch Connect Solar uses sustainable solar energy and connected technology that ensures privacy. This confirms its long-standing reputation as an innovator by tradition. The passion for the sport is unmatched and the timing systems are tried and tested and trusted by a wide range of professional sportsmen and athletes. In basketball in the NBA and in FIBA ​​competitions, in cycling in the Tour de France and La Vuelta and in motor racing the MotoGP™: these are just some of the realities that can rely on Tissot as Official Timekeeper. A reality that supplies innovative and traditional watches for customers who appreciate the commitment in terms of quality, authenticity and excellence.

See also  They order the arrest of the mayor of Gigante and the governor of Huila

You may also like

China Will Overtake West in 2023 By CoinTelegraph

Brazil did not swallow its defeat against Morocco...

Italians to the rescue. Magliano and Quira in...

I said it to you, fools, and I...

Juan Daniel Oviedo assured that he would live...

Honduras formally establishes diplomatic ties with China; Taiwan...

“Last year’s annual salary of 2.6 billion” The...

Gustavo Petro announces that he will travel to...

Standard PS5 with and without God of War...

.week in the economy: The end is near,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy