“Paradise Is Mine” is already on streaming platforms and marks the first advancement of Swans’ record return since “Leaving Meaning” of 2019. It is about nine minutes in which Gira once again develops his proposal calmly and intensely.

The song also serves to introduce “The Beggar”which will be the new Swans album to be released on next June 23 through Young God Records –owned by Gira– in collaboration with Mute.

At the moment we know that the album was recorded and mixed at Candy Bomber Studios in Berlin, with the sound engineer Iago Krauss and that it has been martyred by Doug Henderson at Micro-Moose, also in Berlin. The production has been carried out by Gira himself and in the band that accompanies him we find musicians from various formations of the group over the years.

Swans will be performing at Primavera Sound in Madrid on June 9.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

