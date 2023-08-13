Tsévié vibrated to the rhythm of unity in the presence of Yawa Djigbodi Tsègan – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive news in one click

The 51st edition of Ayiza or bean festival ended this Saturday, August 12, 2023 at the Doctor Kaolo stadium in Tsévié under the theme “United in diversity for the harmonious and participatory development of the prefecture of Zio”.

Chaired by the President of the National Assembly, Mrs. Yawa Djigbodi Tsègan, personal representative of the Head of State, HE Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé, these festivities, marked by reunions and fraternity, brought together the daughters and sons of Zio as well as several other localities, around a deep cultural and historical identity.

It was marked by an immersion in the heart of history with an account of the exodus of the Ewe people from Zio. This was followed by an overview of the evolution of this reunion celebration under the gaze of the President of the National Assembly, Yawa Djigbodi Tsègan, representing the Head of State at this event which mixes culture and tradition.

Beyond the valorization of the cultural richness, this celebration was a moment of invitation to the union for the safeguard of the common heritage of this prefecture.

“Cultural, economic, social, political and other diversity should not be a source of division but, rather, and above all a source of convergence of our capacities and achievements, individual and collective, to make it a strong, united and prosperous”, underlined Etse Kodjo Kadevi, the prefect of Zio.

Speaking of the theme, the Minister of Culture and Tourism, Dr. Kossi Gbényo Lamadokou indicated that he sufficiently shows that the populations have understood that cultural expressions, far from distancing us from each other, must remain indisputable riches, foundation of the endogenous development dynamic of the Zio and hence of the entire maritime region.

“This theme is an invitation to a sacred union around the ideals of peace and harmony of the Head of State, in a sensitive security context marked by terrorism and violent extremism which threaten peace and weaken living together”, said the minister.

At the heart of this event were also the heroes of the earth and certain actors who distinguished themselves in the socio-economic development of the prefecture. A well-deserved moment of recognition was dedicated to Queen Ayiza 2023, to the champions of the “Vététré” and “Tomédi” tournaments. The tasting of the emblematic local dish, the bean, brought a touch of authentic culinary flavor to this festivity.

The exhibition stands for agricultural and processed products were presented on the site, like a showcase of local creativity. Fruitful exchanges between the President of the National Assembly and the exhibitors highlighted the wealth of traditions, innovation, quality of local products and the development potential of the Zio Prefecture.

Ayiza 2023 exceeded expectations, delivering a memorable experience of sharing, cultural pride, vision and unity around Togo’s development.

Rachel Doubidji

