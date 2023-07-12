Tito Murcia, assumes as a new representative to the Chamber

On the afternoon of this Wednesday, Tito Murcia officially took office as representative to the Chamber. The inauguration ceremony was presided over by David Racero, president of the Chamber.

In April, the magistrates of the Council of State issued an electoral annulment ruling that left representative Víctor Andrés Tovar without credentials, thus opening the way for Jorge Dilson Murcia Olaya, known as Tito Murcia, to take his position.

Tovar lost a lawsuit for inability to aspire while his mother mayor of Tarqui.

Tito Murcia had been working as registrar for the Department of Huila, replacing Humberto Carrillo.

Tito is a lawyer from the Externado de Colombia University, specialist in Administrative Litigation Law and Municipal Government, and magister.

He has been a university professor in different institutions, a public servant for more than 25 years, holding positions as delegate comptroller, director of Fiscal Surveillance of the CGR, attorney in two courts, including Huila, delegate agent in various electricity companies in the country, manager del Infihuila, consultant to the Inter-American Bank and the DNP, among others.

“The Corporation welcomes our new congressman”: was the message from the House of Representatives on his Twitter account.

For Huila, in the Chamber are: Flora Perdomo, from the Liberal Party; Julio César Triana of the Radical Change Party; Leyla Rincón from the Democratic Pole and now Tito Murcia. While in the Senate is the former governor of Huila Carlos Julio González Villa, of the Radical Change Party.