■Reporter Gu Yilai

Sunrise and sunset, dawn and dusk. When the familiar smoke rises from the streets and alleys and the countryside, have you ever thought that the peaceful life of these years did not fall from the sky, but someone carried the burden for us.

Today is the 37th “110 Propaganda Day” and the third Chinese People’s Police Day.

110, a solemn and warm symbol. The people’s police, a solid and reliable reliance.

In the past 2022, a heavy safety answer sheet was gradually opened-the number of criminal cases filed in the city decreased by 11.8% year-on-year, and the number of public security cases accepted decreased by 7.3% year-on-year; The rate ranks first in the province; applications such as “Online Service for Migrant Population” and “Changxing Code” have been rated as good applications for the province’s digital reform, and applications such as “Wisdom Eyes and Smart Governance” and “Cloud Express for Non-injury Traffic Accidents” have been promoted across the province; 113 collectives and 730 individuals have been rewarded for their merits…

It is precisely because of the hard work and dedication of the people’s police that a city has a lot of traffic in the daytime, lights in the evening, and sweet dreams in the middle of the night.

On this special day, we pay tribute to the guardians of peace and wish all police officers in Jiaxing a happy holiday!

110 is a light

The lights that illuminate the city

Time is hope, time is life. 110 is the life hotline connecting life and death. One minute earlier to receive the alarm and deal with it one minute earlier may be able to minimize casualties and reduce losses.

“110, I’ve been stuck in the elevator for almost an hour, and my phone is about to run out of battery…” In the early morning of the 1st of last month, a man in Maqiao Street, Haining City called the police for help when he was trapped in an elevator failure. “Don’t worry, we’ll open the door for you right away!” The command center immediately contacted the nearest patrolling police officers to the scene and notified 119 to participate in the rescue. After the police arrived at the scene, they got in touch with the trapped people immediately, and calmed down their emotions through the elevator door. The position of the trapped person was basically determined through the dialogue, and the firefighters forcibly opened the elevator door on the corresponding floor. With the joint efforts of everyone, they finally succeeded in rescuing the trapped people.

“Come on, there’s an old man stuck in the mud, he doesn’t seem to be moving…” In Chongfu Town, Tongxiang City, a truck driver reported to the police that an old man was trapped in the mud behind the logistics park and couldn’t move. very urgent. When police officers Jiang Linqiang and Xu Huan arrived at the scene, they found that the old man’s entire face was buried in the mud, his mouth and nose were full of mud, and he didn’t respond to shouting. Worried that forcibly pulling the old man out would cause secondary injury, the two shouted at the old man while digging the mud with their bare hands, digging out the mud on the old man’s face and body little by little. Seeing that the old man responded, the two slowly raised his head and carefully cleaned the mud on his face. The man gradually regained his senses and was sent to the hospital by 120 for treatment.

Some people say that 110 is illusory. It is silent when it is safe, and it is responsive when it is dangerous.

Some people say that 110 is specific. In urban streets, square hospitals, rural roads, and market markets, wherever the masses travel and where life is involved, you can see the shadow of 110 and the footprints of the people’s police.

In this festival named after 110, the majority of the civilian (auxiliary) police are still guarding against death without slacking off, charging ahead without fear, and striving to make people’s sense of gain, happiness, and security more fulfilling, more secure, and more sustainable.

110 is a sword

Sharp knives against crime

The public security organs are the “knife handle” in the hands of the party and the people, and they are the sharp knives and fists in fighting crime. The original intention of the establishment of 110 is to fight crime by building a fast-response team and using fast speed.

“We are faster by one second, and one less person will be deceived. We are on standby 24 hours a day, tracking and tracking in the massive data, so that the suspect has nowhere to hide.” When Sun Wei said this, his tone was firm and his eyes firm. As the only one of the “100 national anti-fraud talents” awarded by the Ministry of Public Security in the city, the full-time deputy director of the investigation (anti-fraud) center of the Jiaxing Public Security Bureau has participated in the detection of more than 40 cases supervised by the Ministry of Public Security and more than 8,000 other cases. More than 1 billion yuan, recovering the loss of more than 70 million yuan for the masses. He led the team to independently develop the anti-fraud system of Zhongzhi, using various black technologies to break down barriers between departments, strengthen linkages, and dismantle six major functions such as dynamic perception command and grid-based early warning and publicity on the cloud, so as to help anti-fraud The work carried out process reengineering, model reshaping, and mechanism innovation. A total of more than 3 million fraudulent text messages, nearly 160,000 fraudulent phone calls, and hundreds of millions of fraudulent website visits were intercepted.

“Law the law with an iron fist, serve the people with tenderness” These 8 words are perfect to describe Song Liufeng. As the captain of the case trial team of the Jiashan County Public Security Bureau, he has always been on the front line of criminal investigation, traveled all over the country, arrested more than 900 suspects, and solved 20-year-old homicide cases and other major cases. Scratching cocoons, looking for evidence, chasing criminals thousands of miles away, going through fire and water… The criminal investigation work shoulders the heavy responsibility of fighting crime, protecting the people, and upholding justice, but this job is often accompanied by danger. In order to subdue the desperately resisting suspect, Song Liufeng once lay prostrated in the muddy water; in order to track down the cunning fraud suspect, he also squatted on the street at -20°C in Baotou City, Inner Mongolia.

The city’s homicide cases have been solved for 15 consecutive years, and the total number of crimes against vulnerable groups such as pension fraud has been cracked down first in the province. The “100-day action” to crack down on crimes related to pornography has been launched, and a special crackdown on “night theft” has been deployed… The city’s public security The agency has always maintained a high-pressure situation, exerting pressure on its main responsibilities and main businesses, adopting thunderous means and launching fierce offensives against illegal crimes that the people hate deeply, so as to protect the personal and property safety of the people with powerful crackdowns.

110 is a painting

Spread out a harmonious scroll of heavy colors

“I am very grateful to the Jiaxing public security police for destroying this piracy gang. While helping us recover huge economic losses, they also safeguarded our rights and brand image.” In the autumn of 2022, Chu Chaoge, editor of Zhejiang People’s Fine Arts Publishing House, came to the Nanhu District Public Security Bureau. Send a “special thank you letter”, with Wang Xizhi’s unique calligraphy on the slightly yellowed rice paper. After half a year of careful investigation, the Jiaxing public security department destroyed a complete criminal network involving publishing, printing, distribution and sales in Zhejiang, Beijing, Hebei and other places, and destroyed 2 printing companies and 12 storage and sales dens. , seized and seized 6 crime machines, seized and seized more than 25,000 copies of infringing copies, with more than 5,000 pages of covers, and the amount involved in the whole case was as high as more than 10 million yuan. “Every word in this thank-you letter is collected from the inscriptions handed down by Wang Xizhi, representing our heart.” Chu Chaoge said emotionally.

110 was born for the people, and since its birth, it has carried the sentiment of “being close to the people, loving the people, and serving the people”. Social development is endless, and public security services never stop. The majority of public security police continue to innovate service methods, and gradually upgrade public security 110 to people’s livelihood 110.

Introduced 15 measures to escort the economy to stabilize and improve the quality to help enterprises bail out, providing the strongest support in recruiting talents, benefiting enterprises, etc.; completed the upgrade of 20 police stations serving enterprises, and built 9 “11087” for The enterprise service online zone provides one-stop services for enterprises in terms of compliance management and risk prevention; it serves to attract talents and capital, increase the review and approval of permanent residence applications for foreign high-level talents, and implement the innovative “exclusive immigration officer” system , normalized “one-on-one” visits to foreign high-level talents, providing exclusive services such as visa expiration reminders, door-to-door application, and delivery of certificates… The city’s public security organs have always used actions to forge more firm loyalty, and fully defend political security and social stability. , Guarantee the peace of the people, and add luster to the convoy of writing a new chapter of Chinese-style modernization in Jiaxing.