Source: IT Home Author: Sino-Ocean

News on January 10, recently,teslaChina announced that the prices of Model 3 and Model Y domestically produced models on sale will be adjusted. The starting price of Model 3 will be reduced by RMB 36,000, and the starting price of Model Y will be reduced by RMB 29,000. Ranging from 20,000 to 48,000 yuan, the prices of both models have hit a record low in Tesla’s China price.

And the effect after the price cut is also immediate, according toshellAccording to financial reports, after announcing the price cut, Tesla China received 30,000 car orders within three days. Tesla declined to comment.

In addition, before the price cut of Tesla Model Y, the pick-up cycle was 1-4 weeks. After the price cut, the official website shows that the pick-up cycle has changed to 2-5 weeks, which also shows that the number of people buying cars has increased sharply after the price cut.

Tao Lin, Tesla’s vice president of external affairs, previously stated that behind Tesla’s price adjustments, there are countless engineering innovations, starting from “first principles” and insisting on cost pricing. Respond to the country’s call with practical actions to promote economic development and release consumption potential.

In the past 2022, Tesla’s global delivery volume was 1.31 million vehicles, which did not meet the expectation of 1.5 million vehicles. There may also be reasons for sales pressure behind Tesla’s price cuts. However, according to financial reports, Tao Lin, Tesla’s vice president of external affairs, was asked in an interview: “Tesla’s global orders began to decline in July last year, so there are also voices that Tesla’s price cuts are due to The growth rate of orders on hand has been unable to keep up with the ramping speed of production capacity. However, after the price cut, the delivery cycle of the Model Y model has changed from the previous 1-4 weeks to 2-5 weeks. Does this mean that orders are starting to increase again? “

In this regard, Tao Lin responded that some media said that we (Tesla) cut prices because we could no longer sell them. I think it is indeed nonsense. Tesla’s inventory is very transparent. You may see our current production There are some differences between sales and sales, mainly because of the large size, like some cars on the road of transportation.

In addition, Tao Lin pointed out that the delivery cycle also has a certain relationship with the effective working hours. For example, the Spring Festival will be a holiday, so the whole January will only have about two weeks, and it will not be able to reach full production. It will definitely be faster than every day in October. The output at full production is different, and the corresponding delivery cycle will also be different.

Responsible editor: Guo Mingyu