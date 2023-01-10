Seiko Prospex Launches New “Save the Ocean” Limited Edition of 5,000 Pieces
Seiko Prospex has launched a limited edition of 5,000 pieces of the new “Save the Ocean” watch that draws inspiration from the magnificent glacial landscapes of the North and South Poles.
Don Cheadle recalled the first moment of joining Marvel: “They only gave me two hours to decide.”
Played Colonel James Rhodes for 12 years in the blink of an eye.
New report shows sneaker sales growth to slow in 2022
Gradually fell into the sluggish sneaker market.
theboyhasnopatience 2023 “Teacher” Capsule Series Officially Released
It also brings a cooperative hat with New Era.
It is reported that Apple has decided to cancel the launch of the affordable new iPhone SE 4
The main reason is suspected to be that Apple’s self-developed 5G chip has not performed well.
