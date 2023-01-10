ROME – Long-term car rentals grew by 15.8% in 2022, with a total of 617,776

contracts registered over the 12 months against 533,535 in 2021. 85.2% is still the prerogative of the companies, holders of 526,606 contracts (+16.3% on 2021), and the remaining 14.8% in favor of private individuals, which grew by 12.8% on the previous year.

The analysis carried out by Unrae (in collaboration with MIT) indicates in detail the distribution of contracts among the various categories of long-term rental users, which cannot be compared with the registrations of the same period. Among all, the category of non-automotive companies always prevails with 67.9% of the total, which has grown in numerical terms but with a reduction in the share compared to 70.9% in 2021.

Diesel still continues to be the preferred power supply among almost all long-term rental users, even if the general trend is steadily decreasing to the advantage above all of hybrids and traditional petrol engines. Non-automotive companies continue to use diesel the most (where this supply reaches 63.9% of the share), while for petrol engines short-term rental companies prevail (39.5% of the share).

Electric cars are down in almost all channels, in particular among private individuals from 5.6% to 3.9%, among non-automotive companies from 2.8% to 2.1%, and among dealers and manufacturers from 24.6% % to 16.2% The region where the greatest use of long-term rental is made out of the total in Italy is Lombardy (31.2% of contracts), followed by Lazio (13.9%) and Piedmont (13.3% ).