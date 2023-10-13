PhonoFemme Festival Vienna 2023 – Voices of Protest – mica

PhonoFemme 2023 is dedicated to the social expression of solidarity through sound art and experimental music by women.

PhonoFemale presents expanded concepts of sound art, experimental music and transmediality that transcend the boundaries of traditional disciplines and genres. PhonoFemale offers artists a platform for artistic exchange in collaborative performances and works, which helps to make women’s artistic work more visible to the public.

Notoriious Noise Brigade (c) Reni Hofmüller

The thematic focus of this year PhonoFemme Festivals is dedicated to “Voices of Protest” and shows how much music can shape society, reach people and initiate social change. There are protest songs that changed the world forever – like the spirituals and gospels of slaves in the United States. The voices of oppressed groups penetrate the consciousness of generations and become an integral part of the complex cultural landscape that makes up society. At PhonoFemale 2023 is about the impact of protest music, in a diverse program that goes beyond protest songs and presents experimental contemporary music as a voice of protest for today’s world.

Logo PhonoFemme

The crises with which we have been confronted with extraordinary intensity in recent years show a growing and comprehensive need for social cohesion. There is a lot of despair, but also hope. Music is a voice of this hope. She communicates across borders and ethnicities. “Voices of Protest” awaken the collective memory and celebrate social, ecological, economic and political initiatives and ideas that reach far beyond the world of art and culture. Music and art can inspire social freedom and social cohesion.

LINE UP

November 4th, 2023, FLUCC VIENNA / DECK

Notorious Noise Brigade aka Reni Hofmüller and Eva Origin (AT)

Maria Do Mar (PT)

Zahra Mani (AT/UK) & Poulomi Desai (UK) – World premiere

The Answer is No aka Maja Osojnik & GISCHT (AT) – World premiere

Mia Zabelka (AT)

ZAVOLOKA (UA)

November 5th, 2023, ORF Ö1 Kunstradio

2023 goes PhonoFemale on tour for the first time and will also take place in Nova Gorica (SI) – Mostovna/ in cooperation with Invisible Women (October 28th), Klagenfurt (AT) – Villa For Forest (October 30th) and Graz (AT) – Orpheum (October 31st). The invited artists include Ingrid Schmoliner (AT), Rdeča Raketa (AT/ SI), Tamara Obrovac (HR) and Kateryna Kostrova – Burning Woman (UA).

