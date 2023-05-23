To catch up with the predial

Through the Secretary of Finance, the Neiva Mayor’s Office arranged two special dates with a discount so that delinquent debtors can take advantage of them and settle their financial obligations with the municipality in order for Neivanos to catch up with the payment of property tax. .

The deadline for the payment of property taxes is August 30. The default interest rate will be discounted by 50% for cancellations made up to that date.

The 12 percent discount for taxpayers who only owe us the 2023 tax has been extended through June 30 through a municipal agreement. According to Neiva’s Secretary of Finance, defaulters receive a 50% discount on interest.

The official invited citizens to go to the Ministry of Finance, which has its headquarters on the first floor of the Mayor’s Office, to make the payment or reach an agreement that allows them to catch up with this obligation, in order to avoid persuading or coerce the collections, embargoes or auctions of delinquent goods.

I also want to point out that despite the fact that the municipal administration provided payment options and the option to cancel the debt from the comfort of your home, without queues or interruptions, a significant number of people failed to pay the Industry and Commerce tax in the established term.