Heat and high temperatures will continue in El Salvador this Tuesday

For this Tuesday in El Salvador, the high temperatures and the feeling of heat will continue throughout the national territory, according to the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (MARN) this morning.

According to MARN, for this day there will be clear and slightly cloudy skies, with a slight cloudiness in the coastal area, where some isolated fast-moving showers could occur.

📌#ElObservatorioInforma that today we will be very hot. In the central zone of the country, the maximum temperature will reach 39 degrees Celsius. Remember to hydrate and protect yourself from solar radiation. Our meteorologist, David Pichinte, gives you more details:⬇️ pic.twitter.com/7bdjyf4XzY — Ministry of the Environment (@MedioAmbienteSV) May 23, 2023

An increase in cloudiness is expected for the afternoon, as during the night, mainly in the central and western areas and the northern strip, with greater emphasis on the high and mountainous areas.

For this day, the high temperatures and the sensation of heat are expected to continue in most of the Salvadoran territory. In the central zone, temperatures could reach 39° Celsius. Oppressively warm temperatures are expected in several areas of the country.

Similarly, isolated storms and showers of moderate intensity are forecast, mainly in the late afternoon and overnight. In addition, winds are expected from the northeast with speeds from 5 to 15 kilometers per hour.

