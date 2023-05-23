Dandruff: these 4 common habits cause it | So it disappears right away

Goodbye dandruff: if you change these 4 habits immediately you will notice the difference in no time, seeing is believing!
Dandruff is a more common problem than you think. In practice, it is a condition that causes the appearance of dead cell residues on the scalp which, in turn, lead to the formation of whitish patches of skin visible to the naked eye. But what exactly causes dandruff?
Contrary to what many believe, this phenomenon it is not due to a particular genetic predisposition, but to a series of bad habits. So, if you want to get rid of dandruff once and for all, you’d better stop doing this. It takes very little to say goodbye forever to the problem. Pay close attention to these 4 habits and you get rid of the inconvenience in a flash.
Dandruff: if you say goodbye to these 4 habits, it will disappear immediately
As we mentioned earlier, dandruff does not depend on a particular genetic predisposition, but on 4 very specific habits. If, therefore, you want to eliminate the problem forever you must first stop behaving like this. But now let’s stop talking and let’s find out immediately which attitudes to avoid to say goodbye to dandruff.
- Using too much or too little shampoo: washing your hair regularly is important to ensure our personal hygiene. However, it is good to know that if you do it too often or rarely, there can be various consequences for our health. Among these also the appearance of dandruff. The ideal would be to shampoo every two or three days, in order to eliminate the excess oils present on the scalp, leaving those essential to nourish and strengthen the hair.
- Do not use conditioner: Few people know that conditioner can help prevent dandruff. This is because it contains vitamins and other nutrients that help prevent excessive dryness of the hair and scalp. We can say that the conditioner works as a moisturizer for the hair.
- Do not apply sunscreen to your hair: as in the case of the skin, the hair must also be protected from ultraviolet rays. In fact, even the scalp can get burned. As a result, the sun’s rays can worsen pre-existing dandruff conditions. Applying a little protective cream to your hair, on the other hand, will make it slightly greasy and prevent it from drying out too much and causing dandruff.
- Ignore the problem: dandruff is often a problem that we tend to trivialize. In reality, it can hide much more serious ailments such as a fungal infection or seborrheic dermatitis. Our advice is, therefore, to contact your trusted doctor so that he can suggest the best treatment to follow.