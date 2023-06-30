Home » Traceability of the drug, updating of pharmacy personal data
Traceability of the drug, updating of pharmacy personal data

Traceability of the drug, updating of pharmacy personal data

Users are hereby informed that, following the considerable amount of update requests received in this period to ensure the correspondence of the tax identification number with the NSIS code, the acknowledgment of the successful update will be communicated exclusively via email from the account [email protected] .it.

The updated position will always be available in the pharmacy database.

