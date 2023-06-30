Home » Adobe: UK antitrust probe into $20bn Figma acquisition
Adobe’s $20 billion acquisition of Figma remains under scrutiny by the UK’s antitrust authority, which will launch a thorough investigation unless solutions are proposed to address the competition concerns.

The Competition and Markets Authority fears the settlement could reduce choice for designers of digital apps, websites and other products and has given Adobe five days to reach an acceptable settlement with the agency.

The deal, announced in September, represents the largest-ever acquisition of a privately held software company. Figma allows customers to collaborate on software as they develop it and has been expanding in recent years, with demand growing sharply during the pandemic as more people were working remotely.

