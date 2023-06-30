Udinese market – Ajax announces the farewell of Lorenzo Lucca / The press release

The Dutch club officially announces the farewell of Lorenzo Lucca. This is the first step to be able to see him in the black and white shirt

Now it’s official, Lorenzo Lucca is no longer an Ajax player. His experience in the Netherlands ends in the worst way, given that he will not be redeemed and in addition he has played very little for the Lancieri team in recent seasons. This is certainly the first step in being able to see the footballer wear the Friuli Venezia Giulia club shirt. For the moment there is not much left before the negotiation can be made official. As also mentioned in the previous days, the agreement between Udinese and the player is now complete. We can’t do anything but go and see all the details of these negotiations and the now imminent passage of the Italian striker.

Lorenzo Lucca after being unloaded by Ajax, he will become a new striker for Udinese. The figures are known to all, given that he will sign a contract for next season on loan and with a possible right of redemption set at eight million euros. The hope of the club managed by the Pozzo family is to be able to find the striker who did so much good during the first months of the 21/22 season in the cadetteria. A situation that is not easy to manage for a club that has certainly always done well with young players and in this case is awaiting a super bet.

Company statement

Here are the words of the Amsterdam city club: “We wish striker Lorenzo Lucca all the best! The Italian striker will not return to Ajax after the loan period expires”. His stay at the Lancieri club is officially over. Now he will have to roll up his sleeves and show off in Udine. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the last purchase made official in the last few hours by the club, the details of the negotiation that brought in a new midfielder in midfield. Here are all the details of the Zarraga affair

