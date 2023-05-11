Meloni’s mission to Prague, axis with the European conservatives on migrants

On the issue of migrants “there is a need for concrete actions on the part of the European Commission”. The prime minister said, Giorgia Meloniin joint statements with the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Peter Fiala, in Prague. During the bilateral meeting, the Czech leader said that “Meloni brings many proposals to Europe on migrants, we support Italy’s proposals, we have the same vision”. And he added that a “more active fight against traffickers” is needed.

The management of migrants

“Carrying out non-predatory cooperation with African countries also becomes the most serious tool for tackling the migration crisis we are experiencing. Prime Minister Fiala, who is intelligent and far-sighted, understands how it is now inevitable to tackle the issue at a European level, and before it affects European territory, because otherwise it is inevitable that we will continue to discuss among ourselves a problem that in any case remains in Europe”. This was stated by the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, in joint statements with the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Petr Fiala, in Prague.

“The most serious way to solve this problem, as I posed at the European Council, is to shift the focus to defending the external dimension, to work on a serious return policy and to work together with the countries of origin and transit of irregular migrants, to guarantee a right that we have not always guaranteed: the right not to be forced to flee one’s land to find more favorable living conditions – added Meloni – This requires concrete actions by the European Commission, and we expect them to be carried forward before the next European Council which will deal with this matter”.

The energy

“Security means supply chains, security of supplies, ownership of one’s own destiny. There is an important job that

Europe faces in terms of energy dependence and that it must solve”, says the president of the Council in joint statements with the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Petr Fiala, in Prague. To which she reports that she also explained “an important work that the Italy intends to work together and on behalf of Europe as a whole, with the Mattei Plan for Africa – he added -. To diversify energy production, involve the Mediterranean nations”.

There is work to be done on the Stability Pact

On European issues, according to Giorgia Meloni on the Stability Pact, “there is work to be done with respect to the document presented by the Commission”. “There is an open debate on the new rules of governance, on the Stability and Growth Pact – he underlines -, and we agree with the Czech Republic that the new rules cannot take into consideration the great challenges: if we have chosen to imagine the green and digital transition as a strategic challenge, we cannot help but imagine that the investments necessary to complete these transitions are not considered in the new rules on the Stability Pact. Exactly as happens for defense, at a time when Europe is he realizes the need to invest more in defense in order to invest more in his freedom. And this cannot be ignored in calculating the deficit/GDP ratio”.

“We agree on the necessary flexibility of existing funds, not to create disparities in the single market, at a time when other nations ask for the relaxation of the state aid rule. And on a green transition that must be economically and socially sustainable must not be motivated by utopian or ideological intentions, but must be pragmatic”, explained the prime minister in joint statements with the Czech prime minister in Prague. “We are both nations that defend technological neutrality, we believe in the goals of the green transition, we are committed to achieving them but – added the premier – we want to be free to work on all the technologies that can allow us to achieve those results. It is a job that we have done together on the automotive industry, a battle we carry on”.

Support for Kiev

As for the Russian aggression in Kiev, Meloni explains that there is firm and determined support for the Ukrainians, at 360 degrees as long as necessary. “But we also talked about reconstruction – he adds – confirming that we are betting on the future of peace and freedom and on the European future of Ukraine”.

The Silk Road

“This is a decision we haven’t made yet, it’s an open debate.” So Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Prague when asked about the Italian renewal of the memorandum on the Silk Road. “It is a delicate decision” she added, recalling that “I did not share” her time with “the choice made by the Conte government” to join the New Silk Road.

