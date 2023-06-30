Hangzhou Asian Games Swimming Squad Announced, Including Rising Star Wang Haoyu

Hangzhou Asian Games Swimming Squad List Has Been Released

June 29, 2023

The Swimming Management Center of the General Administration of Sport of China has unveiled the list of athletes set to compete in the swimming events of the 19th Asian Games. The public list of 40 players includes 21 female athletes and 19 male athletes. Notably, Henan teenager Wang Haoyu, who has shown remarkable progress in the past two years, has also made the cut alongside renowned swimmers Wang Shun, Ye Shiwen, Zhang Yufei, and Li Bingjie.

As per the requirements of the General Administration of Sport of China and the “Measures for the Selection of Swimming Events in the 19th Asian Games,” the 2023 National Spring Swimming Championships and the National Swimming Championships served as the Asian Games selection competitions. The best results achieved in each individual event in these two competitions were used as the main selection criteria, ultimately determining the most promising athletes to represent the country in the most advantageous events.

Wang Haoyu, who is set to turn 18, made headlines at the National Spring Swimming Championships in March of this year when he claimed victory in the men’s 100-meter freestyle final with a time of 47.89 seconds, meeting the A standard for the Fukuoka Swimming World Championships. Notably, Wang became the first Chinese athlete to swim this event. He also became the third individual from China to clock a time under 48 seconds, following in the footsteps of world champion Ning Zetao and rising star Pan Zhanle. Wang continued his impressive performance by securing the runner-up position in the men’s 100m freestyle final at the National Swimming Championships in May. These stellar results not only secured Wang’s qualification for the Fukuoka World Swimming Championships but also earned him a spot on the announced roster for the Hangzhou Asian Games.

According to Zheng Meng, director of the Henan Provincial Swimming, Rowing, and Kayaking Sports Center, Wang Haoyu excels in short-distance freestyle events. With the upcoming World Championships and Asian Games on the horizon, this young athlete is expected to shine in individual events and contribute significantly to the Chinese freestyle relay team.

