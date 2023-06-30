Peter Molyneux Shares Thoughts on Latest Fable Trailer and Teases Exciting Possibilities

Title: Fable Father Peter Molyneux Talks About Latest Fable Trailer and Richard Ayoade’s Casting

One of the highlights of this year’s Xbox Games Showcase was the unveiling of the latest Fable trailer. Fans eagerly awaited the glimpse into the highly anticipated title, and Playground Games did not disappoint. However, some fans were taken aback by the predominance of CGI in the trailer, starring comedian Richard Ayoade as a melancholic giant. In an exclusive interview, Fable’s father, Peter Molyneux, shares his thoughts on the trailer and his excitement for the upcoming game.

Fable’s Father Speaks Out:

David Caballero, in an interview during the Barcelona Gamelab, had the opportunity to chat with Peter Molyneux, the creative mind behind the Fable series. Molyneux, known for his work at the now-defunct Lionhead Studios, expressed his admiration for Richard Ayoade’s casting in the trailer. He remarked, “I think Richard’s casting is perfect, and it’s quintessentially Fable to have him obsessed with vegetables.”

Remembering the Essence of Fable:

Molyneux went on to explain the unique comedic nature of the Fable franchise. He reminisced about the early days of Fable’s development, saying, “You know, the thing about Fable is you have to remember, I remember when we originally designed Fable, I sat and said, I think we can all agree that Fable is going to be fun because of what players do. It’s not funny because it has a lot of jokes. It doesn’t actually have any jokes, but it’s really funny because we’re allowing players to react in ridiculous ways, and that absurdity still seems to be there in the trailer.”

Hopeful for the Future:

Despite the lack of extensive gameplay in the latest trailer, Molyneux expressed a positive outlook for the upcoming Fable game. He specifically praised the fireball scene featuring the heroine, saying, “Like you, I’d love to see more gameplay, but I really like the fireball that the heroine throws. I like the impact it gives. I think it shows real promise. So, you know, my hopes are high.”

Looking Ahead:

Fans eagerly anticipate Playground Games’ announcement of when they will be able to return to Albion in their rendition of Fable. In the meantime, they can learn more about Molyneux’s current work at developer 22cans by watching an interview video. Additionally, Molyneux hints at the possibility of more Fable updates as early as December 2022 at the European Games Lab in Tenerife.

Conclusion:

The latest Fable trailer has sparked excitement among fans, and Peter Molyneux, the father of the Fable franchise, shares his enthusiasm for the game. With Richard Ayoade’s casting as the melancholic giant and the promise of ridiculous player reactions, Fable is poised to deliver a unique and entertaining experience. As fans eagerly await more gameplay reveals, the future of Fable looks bright under the helm of Playground Games.

